In rental downturn, investor opts to sell downtown Toronto condo

Open this photo in gallery The unit comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances and stacked laundry machines. Andrea Simone Photography

11 Charlotte St., No. 701, Toronto

Asking price: $649,900 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $645,000 (February, 2021)

Taxes: $1,973 (2020)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Scott Shallow, Brad J. Lamb Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery A balcony runs the length of the bedroom and principal room. Andrea Simone Photography

The investor owner of this one-bedroom unit was told the tenants would not renew their lease and decided that market conditions would make it easier to find a buyer than another renter. The seller turned down offers around the $630,000 mark, but days later accepted a bid of $645,000.

“Knowing the rental market was a little soft and the sale market was strong, they decided to go with listing it for sale,” said agent Scott Shallow.

“The unit presented well, both in person and in the digital realm, which drove a lot of traffic and resulted in a successful sale.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Nine-foot exposed concrete ceilings and walls of windows give the space a larger feel. Andrea Simone Photography

This 516-square-foot unit is one of the smaller models available in a 32-storey tower built about five years ago. Nine-foot exposed concrete ceilings and walls of windows give the space a larger feel. A balcony runs the length of the bedroom and principal room.

The unit comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances and stacked laundry machines.

Monthly fees of $397 cover water and heating, concierge, and use of the common gym, rooftop pool and terrace.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The 516-square-foot unit is one of the smaller models available in a 32-storey tower built about five years ago. Andrea Simone Photography

This model “is the best one-bedroom unit in the building,” Mr. Shallow said.

“It’s a wide, shallow, south-facing unit with 30 feet of floor-to-ceiling windows and a 172-square-foot balcony.”

“Blonde hardwood floors, gas cooking in the kitchen, a gas barbecue outlet on the balcony, quartz countertops and details, like tiled-in bathtubs, provide a more custom than cookie-cutter feel.”

