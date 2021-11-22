1110 Stuffles Cres., Newmarket, Ont.

Asking price: $1,880,000 (mid-September, 2021)

Previous asking price: $1,588,000 (early September, 2021)

Selling price: $1,710,000 (October, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,180,000 (January, 2018); $644,416 (November, 2013)

Taxes: $7,511 (2021)

Days on the market: 33

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The kitchen opens to the family room with a gas fireplace.

The action

Agent Bill Thom anticipated multiple offers for this four-bedroom home in a newer subdivision in Newmarket, the bedroom suburb north of Toronto. However, the two bids submitted were underwhelming.

“When you have two offers, sometimes you cannot push the price as high as you want, but with five or six offers, it’s easier,” said Mr. Thom.

Hoping to guide buyers toward a more acceptable offer, the list price was raised to $1.88-million. A few weeks later, the sellers signed off on a $1.71-million deal – lower than their new list price, but above the early September starting mark.

“This price is at the upper echelon of that market because it has the conservation area at the front, so you’d always have to pay a premium,” Mr. Thom said.

“And the home has a few upgrades, like the kitchen was not your standard kitchen.”

The main floor has a formal study and living and dining rooms with nine-foot ceilings.

What they got

This house built in 2013 has a brick and stone exterior, double garage and roughly 3,400-square-feet of living space. The main floor has a formal study and living and dining rooms with nine-foot ceilings.

The previous owner remodelled the eat-in kitchen with ceramic flooring, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. It now opens to the family room with a gas fireplace. The 45- by 105-foot lot has also been newly landscaped.

The agent’s take

“The house has a lot of good features, like a welcoming, two-storey foyer, and all the bedrooms are good sizes,” Mr. Thom said.

“And this house has the veranda in the front facing a pond, which is a good feature, because not all the houses built in that subdivision came with a veranda.”

Its design also fosters good feng shui,” Mr. Thom said. “If you have a lot of water, you have a lot of money, so having a pond out front is not bad – though an ocean would be better.”

“The front and back doors are not lined up; there’s no stairs going toward the front door and no bad [luck] numbers.”

