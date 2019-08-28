Infill home finally sells after $860,000 come-down

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

97 Stuart Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,699,000

$2,699,000 Selling price: $2,640,000

$2,640,000 Taxes: $11,255 (2018)

$11,255 (2018) Days on the market: 48

48 Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The owners of this home near at 97 Stuart Ave. near Yonge and Sheppard in Toronto were also the builders with a modern touch. The 3,120 sq. ft. home with 4+1 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms sports a contemporary layout and finishes throughout, finding a buyer after lowering the price three times. The Globe and Mail

This custom-built, four-bedroom residence on a 40-foot-by-130-foot lot was unsuccessfully listed around $3.5-million early 2018. So, the sellers hired different agents who pushed for a $3.149-million starting price last summer and slashed it by roughly $150,000 increments every few months it was relisted.

The first formal offer resulted in a $2.64-million bid in July, 2019.

Open this photo in gallery The house boasts a very modern and European design. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“North of the 401 [highway], things have slowed down significantly,"agent Andre Kutyan said. "At the beginning of the year, in the last two quarters, there were half a dozen sales in the area in the $2.6-million and $2.75-million range.”

“Competing listings were not only in this area, but in Willowdale West and Willowdale East, so … anything that’s transacted these days in the last six to 12 months have had to adjust their prices to try to move anything.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery A double-sided gas fireplace separates the living room and sunken dining area. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

In 2012, meticulous construction was completed creating this 3,120-square-foot home with high-end finishings and amenities, such as heated floors in six bathrooms and throughout the main and lower levels.

The interior design is modern with a glass-enclosed office and stairwell, as well as a combined kitchen and family room divided only by a large island. A double-sided gas fireplace partially separates the living room and sunken dining area.

The agent’s take

“This kind of fully open concept home – very modern and very European in design – it’s not something you see typically in the area or anywhere in north Toronto,” Mr. Kutyan said.

Open this photo in gallery The Gaggenau appliances-fitted kitchen and the family room is divided only by a large island. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“The principal resident is a builder by trade, so he put in a lot of extras into this house that were ahead of [their] time.”

For instance, it’s equipped with Gaggenau appliances, “which you don’t see [even] in $5- or $6-million homes,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“[Plus] newer homes don’t have these below-grade garages anymore because the bylaws changed since this house was built.”

Open this photo in gallery This 3,120-square-foot home features high-end finishings and amenities. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

