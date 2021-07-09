Upscale home gets $4-million offer on second launch

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

158 Old Forest Hill Rd., Toronto (Forest Hill)

Asking price: $3,998,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $4-million (March, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous asking price: $3,998,000 (November, 2020)

Previous selling prices: not available

Taxes: not available

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery All six bathrooms have heated floors. Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

Shortly after construction was completed, this upscale, stone residence appeared on the market for $3.998-million. Offers did not come close to that amount last winter. But once it was re-listed the following season – when inventory levels were lower – it earned a full price bid of $4-million.

“The market was even stronger then, so we decided to hold our ground and keep the same price,” agent Andrew Ipekian said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was showing it off market to prospective buyers before we put it on MLS [Multiple Listings Service] – so the day we put it on MLS, someone who was interested ended up buying it almost immediately.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery One formal room has a gas fireplace and double doors leading to the south-facing yard. Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

At the centre of a 35-foot-by-123-foot corner lot, this four-bedroom house was designed with grand proportions, starting with nine-foot ceilings in the basement and 10-foot ceilings on the main and upper levels.

“It’s so gorgeous, it took people’s breath away, and it was constructed to the highest standard,” Mr. Ipekian said, “it wasn’t your typical new build.”

There are formal rooms for study and dining, and two open concept spaces for entertaining. One of them offers a wet bar, while the other has a gas fireplace and double doors leading to the south-facing yard. Other comfort features include heated floors in all six bathrooms and a heated driveway to the attached garage.

“Everything was name brand in the home, from the toilets to the appliances to the finishes and faucets,” he said.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery All the trimmings were name brand inside the house. Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The property’s locale is also astounding. “It has a view of the CN Tower, which you generally don’t get, because it’s on the top of a hill,” Mr. Ipekian said.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of people love that the new LRT line is coming within a five-minute walk away.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.