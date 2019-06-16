Infill home in Ledbury Park sells at a discount

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

67 Dunblaine Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $3,095,000

Selling price: $2,975,000

Taxes: N/A

Days on the market: 23

Co-op agent: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Multiple rooms, including this living space, have built-in speakers.

A couple shopping for a new North Toronto house were limited to a $3-million budget, so they passed over this two-storey house next to a church when it was listed for about $3.5-million last fall. Once the price dropped to $3.095-million, they negotiated a $2.975-million agreement mid-March.

“Buyers are very price sensitive. If a house is more than five per cent out their budget, even if they love it, they usually won’t even look at it,” the buyers’ agent, Andre Kutyan, said.

“Any time a home is backing or siding onto either a place or worship, school or commercial property, there’s usually a discount for that … so what this allowed my clients to do, was perhaps afford the type of home they wanted in the area that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to buy.”

What they got

The kitchen features imported marble, quartz and porcelain.

This infill home was recently completed on a 42-foot-by 130-foot lot, with more than 3,500 square feet of living space, a built-in double garage and a private south-facing backyard.

There are heated floors in the lower-level recreation and guest rooms, and built-in speakers in areas such as the living and dining rooms and the largest of four bedrooms.

There are pot lights and coffered ceilings in the office and family room, which also features a gas fireplace.

The agent’s take

“It was a new home, recently finished and loaded with a lot of bells and whistles, like a high-end kitchen, top-of-the-line appliance package, a lot of custom built-ins and imported marble, quartz and porcelain,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“[For the buyers] one of the big attractions to this house is it’s a block away from a private Montessori school. My clients are busy professionals, so it’s helpful they can walk their child there.”

