 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Infill sellers buy again in same midtown neighbourhood

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

18 Kelway Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,878,000

Selling price: $1,838,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $515,000 (2002)

Taxes: $6,981 (2019)

Days on the market: Two

Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The main floor has a dining room and a living room with a wood burning fireplace.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Clients of agent Ira Jelinek had just sold their lavish infill home and were looking for a smaller property. He came up with a dozen possibilities across the city to consider. By early November, they had negotiated a deal for this three-bedroom house in the same neighbourhood where they had formerly lived.

“In this neighbourhood, it’s a pretty typical [house], but the buyers will make it atypical and renovate it to add value,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“It’s also a prime area, so whatever money they put in, they will get out [at resale].”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The fenced-in backyard has perennial gardens and a fountain.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This two-storey house with a private driveway was built in the 1950s on a 30-foot-by-120-foot lot. It has a fenced-in backyard with perennial gardens and a fountain.

The main floor has a dining room and a living room with a wood burning fireplace. The updated kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and has access to a wide deck.

The basement provides extra guest and recreation space, one of three bathrooms and a separate side entrance.

The agent’s take

“The interior of the house needs some updating,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“The backyard is really nice. It has a huge tree with a hammock.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies