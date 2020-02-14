Infill sellers buy again in same midtown neighbourhood

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

18 Kelway Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,878,000

Selling price: $1,838,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $515,000 (2002)

Taxes: $6,981 (2019)

Days on the market: Two

Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The main floor has a dining room and a living room with a wood burning fireplace. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Clients of agent Ira Jelinek had just sold their lavish infill home and were looking for a smaller property. He came up with a dozen possibilities across the city to consider. By early November, they had negotiated a deal for this three-bedroom house in the same neighbourhood where they had formerly lived.

“In this neighbourhood, it’s a pretty typical [house], but the buyers will make it atypical and renovate it to add value,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“It’s also a prime area, so whatever money they put in, they will get out [at resale].”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The fenced-in backyard has perennial gardens and a fountain. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This two-storey house with a private driveway was built in the 1950s on a 30-foot-by-120-foot lot. It has a fenced-in backyard with perennial gardens and a fountain.

The main floor has a dining room and a living room with a wood burning fireplace. The updated kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and has access to a wide deck.

The basement provides extra guest and recreation space, one of three bathrooms and a separate side entrance.

The agent’s take

“The interior of the house needs some updating,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“The backyard is really nice. It has a huge tree with a hammock.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.