Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

100 Belmont St., Toronto

Asking price: $2,929,000 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $2,850,000 (February, 2022)

Previous selling price: $1,410,000 (February, 2012); $1,060,000 (November, 2006)

Taxes: $9,806 (2021)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agents: Nigel Denham, Robert Nelson and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The two-storey townhouse attracted a small pool of buyers, many of them young professionals and empty-nesters seeking a home base in Yorkville.Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

The action

This two-storey townhouse has less living space than adjoining three-storey models, so it attracted a smaller pool of buyers, many of them young professionals and empty-nesters seeking a home base in Yorkville. Not until the the third week of showings was about to start did one house hunter step forward with a below-asking, but acceptable, offer.

“At nearly $3-million, it’s not a hard price point to sell,” said agent Nigel Denham. “But this particular unit – as spectacular as it was – has just two bedrooms, so there were limitations for someone with children or who needs guest rooms for visiting children or grandchildren.”

“It’s really like a condo alternative, but it was a freehold townhome.”

The combined kitchen and family room boasts 14-foot ceilings.Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

What they got

This 16-year-old townhouse sits above the entrance to a common garage with three other brownstone-inspired townhouses.

The street-level entrance opens to a landing with a set of stairs heading down to laundry facilities and garage door. Another staircase leads up to a dining room and combined kitchen and family room, with 14-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace and double doors to a deck and lower patio.

On the second floor, the primary bedroom has a balcony, a walk-in closet and one of the home’s three bathrooms.

The monthly tied land fees come to $433.

The primary bedroom has a balcony, a walk-in closet and one of the home’s three bathrooms.Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

The agent’s take

“Smaller townhomes in Yorkville are not unique, but what made this one so special was the 14-foot, loft-like ceilings,” Mr. Denham said.

“The area also speaks for itself. It’s Yorkville and everything is at your doorstep.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.