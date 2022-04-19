100 Belmont St., Toronto
Asking price: $2,929,000 (January, 2022)
Selling price: $2,850,000 (February, 2022)
Previous selling price: $1,410,000 (February, 2012); $1,060,000 (November, 2006)
Taxes: $9,806 (2021)
Days on the market: 15
Listing agents: Nigel Denham, Robert Nelson and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
This two-storey townhouse has less living space than adjoining three-storey models, so it attracted a smaller pool of buyers, many of them young professionals and empty-nesters seeking a home base in Yorkville. Not until the the third week of showings was about to start did one house hunter step forward with a below-asking, but acceptable, offer.
“At nearly $3-million, it’s not a hard price point to sell,” said agent Nigel Denham. “But this particular unit – as spectacular as it was – has just two bedrooms, so there were limitations for someone with children or who needs guest rooms for visiting children or grandchildren.”
“It’s really like a condo alternative, but it was a freehold townhome.”
What they got
This 16-year-old townhouse sits above the entrance to a common garage with three other brownstone-inspired townhouses.
The street-level entrance opens to a landing with a set of stairs heading down to laundry facilities and garage door. Another staircase leads up to a dining room and combined kitchen and family room, with 14-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace and double doors to a deck and lower patio.
On the second floor, the primary bedroom has a balcony, a walk-in closet and one of the home’s three bathrooms.
The monthly tied land fees come to $433.
The agent’s take
“Smaller townhomes in Yorkville are not unique, but what made this one so special was the 14-foot, loft-like ceilings,” Mr. Denham said.
“The area also speaks for itself. It’s Yorkville and everything is at your doorstep.”
