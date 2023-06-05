Open this photo in gallery: Pope Real Estate Ltd.

80 Western Battery Rd., No. 811, Toronto

Asking price: $919,990 (March, 2023)

Selling price: $900,000 (March, 2023)

Taxes: $3,141 (2022)

Days on the market: N/A

Listing and co-op agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: Pope Real Estate Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: The 14-year-old suite has a wide and shallow layout with full-height windows in every room.Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The owner of this two-bedroom corner suite wanted to sell it to finance the purchase of their next place, so they spruced it up for a spring launch when little else was available for sale in the high-rise building. At the last minute, the seller’s future father-in-law – who was shopping for an investment property – determined it was a good fit for his own portfolio at $900,000.

“I was handling both sides of the transaction, so the commission was less,” said agent Robin Pope. “That was an advantage for the seller, and the buyer was willing to close whenever the [seller] found a property.”

“We were never going to find another buyer who would accommodate that, so it was a win-win for everyone.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Pope Real Estate Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen boasts granite countertops, an island and stainless steel appliances.Pope Real Estate Ltd.

This 14-year-old suite has a wide and shallow layout with full-height windows in every room and a balcony off the open living and dining area.

Towards the back of the unit, there are two full bathrooms and a laundry closet with stacked machines, plus a kitchen with granite countertops, an island and stainless steel appliances.

Parking and a storage locker complete the package.

Monthly fees of $801 pay for 24-hour concierge and access to a fitness centre with a pool, and a clubhouse with a party room and landscaped patio.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The balcony is accessible through the open living and dining area.Pope Real Estate Ltd.

“There are a few newer buildings in the area, but units are much smaller for the same money,” said Mr. Pope.

“It’s a very lovely, 900-square-foot, two-bedroom unit in the southeast corner with great views of Liberty Village. And you could see some of the lake and a big part of the downtown skyline, including the CN Tower.”

Its outdoor living space is also generous. “This had a very large balcony, six feet deep and south-facing,” Mr. Pope said.