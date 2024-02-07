Open this photo in gallery: Pope Real Estate Ltd.

32 Trolley Cres., No. 801, Toronto

Asking price: $639,990 (November, 2023)

Previous asking price: $669,990 (October, 2023)

Selling price: $618,500 (December, 2023)

Previous selling price: $364,651 (August, 2015)

Taxes: $2,758 (2023)

Property days on market: 35

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: The 636-square-foot unit has a loftlike feel.Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The owner of this one-bedroom-plus-den unit near Corktown Commons decided to find a buyer for it rather than another renter. The first visitors to tour the unit weren’t moved to make an offer. When the asking price was dropped by $30,000 one visitor decided to make a bid and, after negotiations, inked a deal that trimmed the price by another $21,490.

“At $639,990, we knew it would get a lot of attention, and we didn’t expect we’d have to discount the price much further than what we’d already done,” said agent Robin Pope. “But we also recognized this was not a seller’s market, but a buyer’s market.”

“The seller bought this as an investment, so he was still making money, just not making as much as he could have made if the market was more co-operative. But it was the right decision for him.”

Open this photo in gallery: The bedroom has full-height windows.Pope Real Estate Ltd.

What they got

In River City, a design-forward community near the mouth of the Don River, this 636-square-foot unit has a loftlike feel, with nine-foot concrete ceilings, spiral ducts and new grey hardwood flooring.

The den sits across from the kitchen. The bedroom and living room have full-height windows and balcony doors.

Monthly fees of $576 cover the use of amenities, which include an outdoor pool.

Open this photo in gallery: 'We had a parking space, which is not common for apartments this size,' said listing agent Robin Pope.Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The agent’s take

“The living and dining rooms and the kitchen were about 13½ feet wide, which nowadays is pretty wide, because most are like nine feet,” said Mr. Pope.

“It had a clear view overlooking parkland, the Don River and Don Valley Parkway as well.”

“We had a parking space, which is not common for apartments this size,” Mr. Pope said.

“It also has very easy access to streetcars, and you can walk over to the other side of the DVP to Riverside restaurants and bakeries.”