11 Adair Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $799,000 (February, 2024)

Selling price: $942,500 (February, 2024)

Previous selling prices: $650,000 (October, 2017); $395,000 (November, 2011); $277,000 (September, 2007)

Taxes: $3,644 (2023)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Owners of this two-bedroom bungalow wanted to sell while inventory levels were low in their quiet East York community, so their agent Linda Ing-Gilbert outlined the process, from the date when stylish furnishings would arrive to the hour they would examine offers. Her own medical emergency threatened to derail her carefully arranged plans, but a colleague, Claudio Cerrito, managed on her behalf.

“I planned it all out, executed it, I start to see offers, and then my body fails on me,” said Ms. Ing-Gilbert.

“As they were wheeling me into surgery, I was taking offers. But I got someone else to do it because, obviously, I couldn’t.”

While Ms. Ing-Gilbert recovered, her clients chose from among 12 offers. One front-runner raised their proposal and took the home for $942,500.

“There’s a lot of value to be in a detached house with parking for less than $1-million,” said Ms. Ing-Gilbert.

“Half of the offers were around the $900,000s, but we didn’t just pick one and went with it – there was some negotiation involved.”

This 70-year-old bungalow with a private driveway occupies a 25- by 115-foot lot.

There is hardwood flooring in the living and dining rooms and both bedrooms. The smaller bedroom has an exit to a covered, south-facing deck with a gas hookup.

Like the main floor, the basement has a kitchen and bathroom, plus guest and recreation rooms and a separate side entrance.

“There’s a spattering of those postwar bungalows [in the neighbourhood], and a lot of the other homes are multimillion-dollar homes that were built up with two-storeys and four bedrooms,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“The buyers will rent out the main and lower levels.”