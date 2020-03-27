 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Investor sells One Bloor condo for a tidy profit

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

1 Bloor St. E., No. 515, Toronto

Asking price: $2,098,000

Selling price: $1,928,000

Previous selling price: $1,650,000 (2019)

Taxes: $7,885 (2018)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

One Bloor is one of Toronto's tallest buildings.

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

In August, agent Andrew Ipekian suggested this client purchase this two-bedroom-plus-den suite at One Bloor as an investment property, despite its messy and dark appearance while tenanted.

Shortly after a $5,000 makeover was complete, they put it back on the market and resold it for $1.928-million in late December.

“This was purchased for about $1,000 per square foot, which was relatively cheap for the building at 1,650 square feet, and it had two parking spots and a locker … so that’s why my client bought it sight unseen,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“All my client did was clean it, replace light bulbs and paint … [so] this was probably the best flip I have ever done for a client in such a short time.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Outdoor terraces span the length of the unit.

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The three-year-old One Bloor building is one of the tallest in Toronto. This two-storey unit has 10-foot ceilings and a Cecconi Simone-designed kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.

Terraces span the length of the suite on both floors. There is one bedroom on the lower level and one above, which also has a walk-in closet and the largest of three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has a full ensuite bathroom.

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

“What was unique is it’s a two-storey unit with a good layout with one bedroom on the main floor, a full ensuite and powder room, and upstairs was an enormous den you could convert into two other bedrooms,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“And only a handful of units in the building have two terraces.”

In addition to water and heating, monthly fees of $1,315 also pay for use of indoor and outdoor pools. “It has some of the best amenities in Toronto,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“It also has direct access to the subway.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
