 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Investor trumps two other bids for 8-unit Toronto property

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

17 and 19 Lowther Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $7,549,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $7,510,000 (June, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $30,957 (2020)

Days on the market: 20

Listing agents: Nigel Denham, Robert Nelson and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The four units have quality finishes in the bathrooms and kitchens.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This pair of semi-detached Victorian houses near Avenue Road and Bloor Street are each split into fourplex rental units. There were two early offers, but the seller waited until a third came in, accepting $39,000 less than the asking price.

“Because it was a fourplex and a fourplex, we assumed the buyer would be an investor, and it was,” agent Penny Brown said.

“It’s pretty hard to find something like that on a residential street like Lowther, which is probably one of Annex’s top streets.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The two attached heritage properties have the original brick facades, arched windows and tall ceilings.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The two attached heritage properties sit on a 53-foot-by-118-foot lot. They have the original brick facades, arched windows and over nine-foot ceilings.

Story continues below advertisement

Each of the three-storey structures contain four units, ranging from two-bedrooms to bachelors. All have private laundry facilities and half the units have large private decks.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Each of the three-storey structures contain four units, ranging from two-bedrooms to bachelors.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“The seller bought one [semi] and then the other, and lovingly restored each apartment one by one as it came available,” Ms. Brown said.

“The beauty of it was that each unit had a unique layout because it was created out of a house, but they had the same quality kitchen, bathrooms and finishes.”

There is four-car parking at the rear and two in front. “There’s lots and lots of parking, which is unusual,” Ms. Brown said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies