Investor trumps two other bids for 8-unit Toronto property

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

17 and 19 Lowther Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $7,549,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $7,510,000 (June, 2021)

Taxes: $30,957 (2020)

Days on the market: 20

Listing agents: Nigel Denham, Robert Nelson and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The four units have quality finishes in the bathrooms and kitchens. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This pair of semi-detached Victorian houses near Avenue Road and Bloor Street are each split into fourplex rental units. There were two early offers, but the seller waited until a third came in, accepting $39,000 less than the asking price.

“Because it was a fourplex and a fourplex, we assumed the buyer would be an investor, and it was,” agent Penny Brown said.

“It’s pretty hard to find something like that on a residential street like Lowther, which is probably one of Annex’s top streets.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The two attached heritage properties have the original brick facades, arched windows and tall ceilings. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The two attached heritage properties sit on a 53-foot-by-118-foot lot. They have the original brick facades, arched windows and over nine-foot ceilings.

Each of the three-storey structures contain four units, ranging from two-bedrooms to bachelors. All have private laundry facilities and half the units have large private decks.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Each of the three-storey structures contain four units, ranging from two-bedrooms to bachelors. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“The seller bought one [semi] and then the other, and lovingly restored each apartment one by one as it came available,” Ms. Brown said.

“The beauty of it was that each unit had a unique layout because it was created out of a house, but they had the same quality kitchen, bathrooms and finishes.”

There is four-car parking at the rear and two in front. “There’s lots and lots of parking, which is unusual,” Ms. Brown said.

