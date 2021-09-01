Investor trumps two other bids for 8-unit Toronto property

17 and 19 Lowther Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $7,549,000 (May, 2021)
Selling price: $7,510,000 (June, 2021)
Taxes: $30,957 (2020)
Days on the market: 20
Listing agents: Nigel Denham, Robert Nelson and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
This pair of semi-detached Victorian houses near Avenue Road and Bloor Street are each split into fourplex rental units. There were two early offers, but the seller waited until a third came in, accepting $39,000 less than the asking price.
“Because it was a fourplex and a fourplex, we assumed the buyer would be an investor, and it was,” agent Penny Brown said.
“It’s pretty hard to find something like that on a residential street like Lowther, which is probably one of Annex’s top streets.”
What they got
The two attached heritage properties sit on a 53-foot-by-118-foot lot. They have the original brick facades, arched windows and over nine-foot ceilings.
Each of the three-storey structures contain four units, ranging from two-bedrooms to bachelors. All have private laundry facilities and half the units have large private decks.
The agent’s take
“The seller bought one [semi] and then the other, and lovingly restored each apartment one by one as it came available,” Ms. Brown said.
“The beauty of it was that each unit had a unique layout because it was created out of a house, but they had the same quality kitchen, bathrooms and finishes.”
There is four-car parking at the rear and two in front. “There’s lots and lots of parking, which is unusual,” Ms. Brown said.
