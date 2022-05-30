Pope Real Estate Ltd.

11 Charlotte St., No. 2503, Toronto

Asking price: $799,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $871,000 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $352,523 (November, 2016)

Taxes: $2,493 (2021)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The unit has 601 square feet of living space finished with exposed concrete ceilings nine feet above, walls of windows throughout, and a balcony running the length of the den and principal room.

This one-bedroom plus den unit has a desirable corner plan that rarely comes on the market at the King Charlotte building, a six-year-old high-rise in Toronto’s Entertainment District. The sellers reserved one weekday evening to consider offers for their northwest-facing unit and negotiated with three bidders.

“This is the only one-bedroom plus den [model] in the building and it’s only located in that corner, so they seldom come available,” said agent Robin Pope.

“In the last five years, there was only one other.”

The hunger for properties this spring also fed into this unit’s ultimate $871,000 sale price. “I was expecting that we’d get multiple offers because at the time, the market was also very strong, and it’s a sought-after building in the neighbourhood, and everything around us had been selling with multiple offers,” Mr. Pope said.

“Interestingly, everyone who made us an offer was an investor.”

What they got

The unit has hardwood flooring, quartz kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances.Pope Real Estate Ltd.

This corner suite has 601 square feet of living space finished with exposed concrete ceilings nine feet above, walls of windows throughout, and a balcony running the length of the den and principal room.

Modern appointments include hardwood flooring, quartz kitchen countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with a storage locker, but no parking.

Monthly fees of $486 cover the cost of water, concierge and a common gym, rooftop deck and pool.

The agent’s take

The unit faces northwest.Pope Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s very modern with loft-like features,” Mr. Pope said.

“And when you walked in, the views were very impressive and bright. You get great sunsets.”

