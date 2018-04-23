 Skip to main content

Junction Triangle semi sweeps up 15 offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

174 Campbell Ave., Toronto.

ASKING PRICE: $898,000

SELLING PRICE: $1,150,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES: $549,000 (2013); $155,000 (1997)

TAXES: $3,375 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: Five

LISTING AGENTS: Courtney and Adrienne Farquhar, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: Late last year, Toronto’s Junction Triangle had few renovated properties available for sale that could compare with this semi-detached house on a 19-by-125-foot lot. As a result, it was a beacon for 15 bidders with budgets above and beyond the $898,000 list price.

“It’s not highly unusual, but we were surprised by the amount of offers,” agent Courtney Farquhar said. “It was listed for a fair price, but it did get people through the door.”

What They Got: This three-bedroom residence was built circa 1911, but several elements were recently replaced. For instance, the garage was updated, the front porch was redone and widened, and a joint laundry and bathroom was created off the lower-level recreation room.

The main floor retains its classic lines, with stained-glass windows and hardwood floors in the living room. The dining area has a more contemporary styling and opens up to a remodelled kitchen with access to a deck, private backyard and parking.

The Agent’s Take: “It was a renovated home with a brand-new, double-car garage with a lot of storage space, which is a great feature – and a really sweet backyard,” Mrs. Farquhar said.

