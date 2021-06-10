Keswick home sold with vendor leaseback proviso

Open this photo in gallery Lucais Corp.

303 Annshiela Dr., Keswick, Ont.

Asking price: $699,000 (April, 2021)

Selling price: $680,000 (April, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $3,540 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Lucais Shepherd, Lucais Corp.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The main floor is arranged with a wide living and dining area, and a rear kitchen with access to a south-facing deck and pool. Lucais Corp.

This side-split house in Keswick, an hour’s drive north of Toronto, was put on the market with a unique caveat – the seller wanted to lease it back from the next owner for a few years. The proposition was agreeable to several bidders, including some Toronto investors.

“I call it a ‘vendor leaseback special’, and it’s my second one on the street,” agent Lucais Shepherd said.

“How lucrative to sell your house in a high market and not have to move anywhere! And they’ll wait until the market crashes and find something much cheaper.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The roofing, heating and cooling systems have all been recently renewed. Lucais Corp.

This three-level side-split was built about 30 years ago on a 60-foot-by-215-foot lot. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and interior access to a garage.

Story continues below advertisement

The main floor is arranged with a wide living and dining area, and a rear kitchen with access to a south-facing deck and pool. The adjacent patio is accessible from a guest room on the lower level.

The roofing, heating and cooling systems have all been recently renewed.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The adjacent patio is accessible from a guest room on the lower level. Lucais Corp.

“Annshiela has some of the best lot sizes in south Keswick,” Mr. Shepherd said.

“The average on that street is around 60 [feet] by 200 feet, but on other streets, lots shrink down to about 50-[feet]-by-100-feet deep.”

More importantly, the property is close to Highway 404 and waterfront parks and marina. “At end of the street, there is boat launch,” Mr. Shepherd said.

“You can take your boat basically around the world since it’s on the Trent-Severn Waterway system, which goes into all the Great Lakes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.