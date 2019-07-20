King West condo with private entrance sells quickly

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

954 King St. W., unit 114, Toronto

Asking price: $989,000

Selling price: $1,018,000

Previous selling price: $540,000 (2012); $505,000 (2010); $400,000 (2009)

Taxes: $3,378 (2018)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The corner unit is in a building across from Massey Harris Park. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

At King West Village Lofts across from Massey Harris Park, this two-storey corner unit has many characteristics rarely seen in condominiums. So the listing agents felt confident it would attract a good crowd quickly and scheduled an offer date in late May. More than 30 buyers requested tours and two returned to make offers.

“There was nothing else comparable in the building and really very little to compare to, even in terms of recent historical [comparables]. We really were very unique in a good way,” agent Nigel Denham says.

“We didn’t price it artificially low to set up a ridiculous bidding war. We just wanted to create a bit of structure to the process, and we saw a little lift over the asking price in line with expectations.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The principal room has 16-foot-high concrete ceilings and massive windows. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The principal room has an urban ambience with concrete ceilings 16 feet high and massive windows to the east and south. It was also revamped with new motorized blinds, lighting, sleek cabinetry and quartz kitchen countertops.

There are three storage lockers and underground parking. Monthly fees of $908 cover utilities and use of fitness and party rooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The upgraded kitchen has quartz countertops. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“This property really stood out in many ways: the functionality of the space, the volume of space with the cathedral ceilings in the living area and the tasteful upgrades,” Mr. Denham says.

“There are a lot of two-storey units, but ground floor units have incredible terraces, plus … you don’t have to come through the building or deal with elevators, you can literally walk through your back door off the curb, so it’s quite a luxury.”

