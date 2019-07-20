 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate King West condo with private entrance sells quickly

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices
Done Deal

King West condo with private entrance sells quickly

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

954 King St. W., unit 114, Toronto

Asking price: $989,000

Selling price: $1,018,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $540,000 (2012); $505,000 (2010); $400,000 (2009)

Taxes: $3,378 (2018)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The corner unit is in a building across from Massey Harris Park.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

At King West Village Lofts across from Massey Harris Park, this two-storey corner unit has many characteristics rarely seen in condominiums. So the listing agents felt confident it would attract a good crowd quickly and scheduled an offer date in late May. More than 30 buyers requested tours and two returned to make offers.

“There was nothing else comparable in the building and really very little to compare to, even in terms of recent historical [comparables]. We really were very unique in a good way,” agent Nigel Denham says.

“We didn’t price it artificially low to set up a ridiculous bidding war. We just wanted to create a bit of structure to the process, and we saw a little lift over the asking price in line with expectations.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The principal room has 16-foot-high concrete ceilings and massive windows.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The principal room has an urban ambience with concrete ceilings 16 feet high and massive windows to the east and south. It was also revamped with new motorized blinds, lighting, sleek cabinetry and quartz kitchen countertops.

The principal room has an urban ambience with concrete ceilings 16 feet high and massive windows to the east and south. It was also revamped with new motorized blinds, lighting, sleek cabinetry and quartz kitchen countertops.

There are three storage lockers and underground parking. Monthly fees of $908 cover utilities and use of fitness and party rooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The upgraded kitchen has quartz countertops.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“This property really stood out in many ways: the functionality of the space, the volume of space with the cathedral ceilings in the living area and the tasteful upgrades,” Mr. Denham says.

“There are a lot of two-storey units, but ground floor units have incredible terraces, plus … you don’t have to come through the building or deal with elevators, you can literally walk through your back door off the curb, so it’s quite a luxury.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter