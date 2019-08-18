 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate King West suite priced low to draw multiple offers

Done Deal

King West suite priced low to draw multiple offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
375 King St. W., No. 3105, Toronto

Right at Home Realty Inc.

375 King St. W., No. 3105, Toronto

Asking price: $675,000

Selling price: $762,000

Previous selling prices: $488,000 (2016); $471,210 (2012)

Taxes: $3,171 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Alex Moloney, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit is in the M5V building near the intersection of King Street and Spadina Avenue.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

This one-bedroom-plus-den unit at the M5V building had a strong bachelor pad vibe, so it was repainted and staged to draw a wider audience. With no other suite of similar size available in the building mid-April, more than 40 shoppers toured the unit, with four bringing forward solid offers.

“For that price point and location, I knew the market had a lot of demand, so we priced it lower to generate interest,” agent Alex Moloney said.

“I told people to come in with their best offer and we did ask the top two if they wanted to improve, but there was one that was significantly better than the rest.”

What they got

The building is just seven years old, but some elements in this unit are even newer, from the hardwood floors and stone feature wall in the living and dining area to updated kitchen appliances, including a gas stove.

Other added extras include a gas line on the balcony and a large laundry room, plus a storage locker down the hall.

Monthly fees of $560 cover water, heating, 24-hour concierge, fitness and recreation rooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The listing agent says the den could be converted to a second bedroom.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

“The layout was very good [because] the den was huge and could easily be made into a second bedroom,” Mr. Moloney said.

“Most dens you can’t do that.”

This unit also includes parking, though getting around on foot is easy. “It’s right next to Bisha and where Nobu is going to be, so it’s an in-demand area,” Mr. Moloney said.

“You’re right on King Street, so the Financial District, subway and streetcar line is literally at your doorstep.”

