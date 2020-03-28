 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Lack of Beaches inventory drives bidding on semi

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Estate Realty

205 Wineva Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,679,000

Selling price: $1,805,205

Previous selling prices: $440,000 (2002); $271,750 (1996)

Taxes: $5,517 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Brian Chaput, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The home was redesigned between 2016 and 2018 into a more contemporary dwelling.

Royal LePage Estate Realty

This semi-detached house on a 21-foot-by-120-foot lot is not only located in a family-friendly neighbourhood, but was also in move-in ready condition, drawing four competing offers in late January.

“Bidding wars are becoming the norm right now because of the lack of product,” agent Brian Chaput said.

“There was nothing on the market like this with the quality of the renovations done.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen sports a waterfall-edge island.

Royal LePage Estate Realty

Between 2016 and 2018, Two Birds Design spearheaded the redesign of this roughly century-old structure into a more contemporary dwelling.

The main floor is open concept with a dining space between the entertaining and cooking areas. There’s a sleek gas fireplace in the living room and in the kitchen a waterfall-edge island and built-in workstation. There’s also access to the backyard and lower level recreation area.

Brick walls were exposed along the stairs to the four bedrooms upstairs. The largest bedroom fills the entire third floor and has a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms.

There’s a parking pad out front and a putting green in the back yard.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The master suite includes one of the home's four bathrooms.

Royal LePage Estate Realty

“It’s pretty typical for a 2½-storey home, but the way they did the renovations utilized every square footage so well, so it felt grand in every aspect,” Mr. Chaput said.

“They hid a two-piece [bathroom] under the stairs, which was a unique feature with a seamless wood wall and no hardware on the door, so you had to press it and it would pop open. It was a fun magic trick.”

Buyers also marvelled at the urinal in the basement bathroom. “I’ve never seen a urinal [in a house], so that was a first for me,” Mr. Chaput said.

“A lot of guys definitely liked it.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
