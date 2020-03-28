Lack of Beaches inventory drives bidding on semi

205 Wineva Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $1,679,000
Selling price: $1,805,205
Previous selling prices: $440,000 (2002); $271,750 (1996)
Taxes: $5,517 (2019)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agent: Brian Chaput, Royal LePage Estate Realty
The action
This semi-detached house on a 21-foot-by-120-foot lot is not only located in a family-friendly neighbourhood, but was also in move-in ready condition, drawing four competing offers in late January.
“Bidding wars are becoming the norm right now because of the lack of product,” agent Brian Chaput said.
“There was nothing on the market like this with the quality of the renovations done.”
What they got
Between 2016 and 2018, Two Birds Design spearheaded the redesign of this roughly century-old structure into a more contemporary dwelling.
The main floor is open concept with a dining space between the entertaining and cooking areas. There’s a sleek gas fireplace in the living room and in the kitchen a waterfall-edge island and built-in workstation. There’s also access to the backyard and lower level recreation area.
Brick walls were exposed along the stairs to the four bedrooms upstairs. The largest bedroom fills the entire third floor and has a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms.
There’s a parking pad out front and a putting green in the back yard.
The agent’s take
“It’s pretty typical for a 2½-storey home, but the way they did the renovations utilized every square footage so well, so it felt grand in every aspect,” Mr. Chaput said.
“They hid a two-piece [bathroom] under the stairs, which was a unique feature with a seamless wood wall and no hardware on the door, so you had to press it and it would pop open. It was a fun magic trick.”
Buyers also marvelled at the urinal in the basement bathroom. “I’ve never seen a urinal [in a house], so that was a first for me,” Mr. Chaput said.
“A lot of guys definitely liked it.”
