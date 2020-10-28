Lack of buyers trims Richmond Hill house sale price

Open this photo in gallery Hammond International Properties Ltd.

196 Hillsview Dr., Richmond Hill, Ont.

Asking price: $5.88-million

Selling price: $4.7-million

Taxes: $19,000 (2019)

Days on the market: 30

Listing agent: Voula Argyropoulos and Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The action

Walnut flooring and elaborate ceiling treatments add elegance to the study, living and dining rooms.

An infill builder constructed this house for himself, across the street from the David Dunlap Observatory, with 7,000 square feet of luxury living space inside. The pandemic reduced the available buyer pool around the Canada Day holiday, and just six parties had in-person visits. The home sold at a significant discount to the asking price.

“Because of COVID, we only had buyers that were ready to buy, so it really eliminated anyone wasting our time,” agent Voula Argyropoulos said.

“There’s a new subdivision going up [nearby] and prices are as low as $1.1-million, so this was one of the higher-priced transactions in this pocket. The average is more like $2.5-million to $3-million.”

What they got

The 4,050-square-foot basement has heated floors.

This five-bedroom residence sits on an 85-foot-by-210-foot lot, with a circular driveway, a pair of double garages and a private backyard with an in-ground pool and 403-square-foot cabana with a bar.

Walnut flooring and elaborate ceiling treatments add elegance to the study, living and dining rooms, as well as the upper bedrooms. The bedrooms have walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms. There are nine bathrooms in the house in total.

There are fireplaces on each level – including a two-way fireplace between the eat-in kitchen and family room – and heated floors in the 4,050-square-foot basement.

The agent’s take

The backyard has a 403-square-foot cabana with a bar.

“This home was larger in size and prettier than most homes in this pocket,” Ms. Argyropoulos said.

“The layout was conducive to entertaining and the quality craftsmanship was really a selling feature.”

The high-end kitchens, both indoor and outdoor, were showstoppers. “There was constant upgrading because [the seller] is a builder, and he had the capacity to do that,” Ms. Argyropoulos said.

“The outdoor entertaining area had a full kitchen, pizza oven, dining area and two barbecue stations.”

