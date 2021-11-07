60 Cloverlawn Ave.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

60 Cloverlawn Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,299,900 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $1,285,000 (October, 2021)

Previous selling price: $685,000 (January, 2014); $463,500 (June, 2013)

Taxes: $3,880 (2021)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This semi-detached house has a shared driveway, leaving the owner with a space to park a car only six months of the year, a drawback that turned off some buyers. An old-style layout that included an enclosed formal dining room – rather than a more modern open-concept main floor – put off other buyers. But, in its third week on the market, the sellers got two bids: a verbal offer that ultimately fell through, and a written offer that, although low, was improved upon enough that a deal was reached.

“We were going to sell it one way or another to one of those people,” agent Ira Jelinek said.

“The market was really good, and we had a lot of people through, so we thought it would sell quicker.”

What they got

The three-bedroom house on a 19-by-100-foot lot has a brick façade and a wide porch. The living room with fireplace has French doors to a dining room with coffered ceilings.

Recent improvements include the replacement of some mechanical elements and the removal of plaster walls in the kitchen and primary bedroom to expose brick walls. The kitchen has been remodelled with granite countertops, pot lights and a new back door to the rear deck and patio.

The basement rec room also has a four-piece bathroom.

The agent’s take

“The street doesn’t have many houses on it, so it’s very quaint and tree-lined,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“[Plus], there’s a good mix and match of semis and detached houses.”

The home also has an appealing mix of old and modern details. “You had a new kitchen with an exposed white brick wall,” Mr. Jelinek said, “and amazing trim work around the coffered ceilings that were original and a brand-new light fixture, so that was unique.”

