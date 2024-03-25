Open this photo in gallery: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

408 Winona Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $1,699,900 (February 2024)

Selling price: $1,653,300 (March 2024)

Previous selling price: $338,000 (December 2008); $275,000 (December 2003); $145,000 (July 1997)

Taxes: $3,917 (2023)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The modern, eat-in kitchen has high-gloss cabinetry, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This newly finished infill home near Cedarvale Park came on the market just before March Break began. Many potential buyers came with kids in tow, and one family managed to negotiate a $46,600 reduction on the asking price.

“In the neighbourhood, we saw things were moving pretty quick, so it was time to get listed,” said agent Ira Jelinek.

“We had about ten showings, so it didn’t take too long to sell.”

The sellers did accept less than they hoped, but understood that the lack of parking probably factored in.

“For a new house in this price range, it’s pretty unique,” Mr. Jelinek said. “But it’s hit or miss, some have parking, some don’t.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Three bedrooms are spread across the top two floors.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

An existing bungalow on the 20-by 105-foot lot was topped up to create this three-storey house.

Three bedrooms are spread across the top two floors, with open entertaining areas on the main floor and in the basement. There are bathrooms on each level.

Pot lights have been installed throughout. The modern, eat-in kitchen has high-gloss cabinetry, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances.

There is a wide front porch, a back deck off the living room, and a terrace on the third floor.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: There are open entertaining areas on the main floor and in the basement.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“The reason a lot of people want to get into the neighbourhood here is because it’s very family-friendly,” said Mr. Jelinek.

“It’s a central location and it’s a very nice, residential area.”