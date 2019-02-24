Lack of second parking spot slightly reduces price for Toronto townhouse

26A Lobo Mews, Toronto
Asking price: $959,900
Selling price: $945,000
Taxes: $4,267 (2018)
Days on the market: 35
Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty
The action
Though the shortcomings of this three-bedroom townhouse were underlined when compared with neighbouring units, it still drummed up a strong number of public and private tours in early November.
“We had it listed at the same time as a neighbour, and the biggest issue we had with the property was it had one parking spot versus the majority that had two,” agent Mary Jo Vradis said.
What they got
In a roughly decade-old complex composed of brick- and stone-clad townhomes, this 1,996-square-foot unit has a modern three-storey plan with access to the street and rear garage from the lower level.
On the main floor, a dining area lies between the kitchen and living room. The former is equipped with marble counters and stainless steel appliances, while the latter has a stone gas fireplace and double doors to a deck.
There are laundry facilities on the second floor and a master retreat on the third floor with a balcony, walk-in closet and the largest of two bathrooms. The property is freehold, but a monthly fee of $193 pays for water and removal of snow and garbage.
The agent’s take
“It’s in a great location close to Bloor West and the subway, and it’s in a newer subdivision,” Ms. Vradis said. “It showed excellently and was very well cared for.”
