Real Estate Lack of second parking spot slightly reduces price for Toronto townhouse

Done Deal

Lack of second parking spot slightly reduces price for Toronto townhouse

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Royal LePage Estate Realty

26A Lobo Mews, Toronto

Asking price: $959,900

Selling price: $945,000

Taxes: $4,267 (2018)

Days on the market: 35

Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The lack of a second parking spot hurt, but this unit still drummed up a strong number of public and private tours in early November.

Royal LePage Estate Realty

The action

Though the shortcomings of this three-bedroom townhouse were underlined when compared with neighbouring units, it still drummed up a strong number of public and private tours in early November.

“We had it listed at the same time as a neighbour, and the biggest issue we had with the property was it had one parking spot versus the majority that had two,” agent Mary Jo Vradis said.

The dining room on the main floor is equipped with marble counters and stainless steel appliances.

Royal LePage Estate Realty

What they got

In a roughly decade-old complex composed of brick- and stone-clad townhomes, this 1,996-square-foot unit has a modern three-storey plan with access to the street and rear garage from the lower level.

On the main floor, a dining area lies between the kitchen and living room. The former is equipped with marble counters and stainless steel appliances, while the latter has a stone gas fireplace and double doors to a deck.

There are laundry facilities on the second floor and a master retreat on the third floor with a balcony, walk-in closet and the largest of two bathrooms. The property is freehold, but a monthly fee of $193 pays for water and removal of snow and garbage.

The agent’s take

“It’s in a great location close to Bloor West and the subway, and it’s in a newer subdivision,” Ms. Vradis said. “It showed excellently and was very well cared for.”

