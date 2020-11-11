 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Lake view townhouse stands out in Mimico

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
10 Nautical Lane, Toronto

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

10 Nautical Lane, Toronto

Asking price: $2,395,000

Selling price: $2,300,000

Previous selling prices: $1,620,000 (2013); $1,575,000 (2012); $1,425,000 (2008)

Taxes: $10,831 (2019)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This three-bedroom townhouse was a rare find in Mimico area.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

Mimico is well stocked with single-family homes, but few other housing types, so this townhouse on the lakefront stood out. Ten interested shoppers made in-person tours of the three-bedroom home in mid-July.

“There’s only a certain number of waterfront properties and it’s in an exclusive, gated community," agent Nutan Brown said. “I have not seen another complex like this along the waterfront.

Open this photo in gallery

It has a massive terrace off the eat-in kitchen.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

“I had a lot of people come from Etobicoke and Mississauga, and a couple from downtown Toronto trying to get more space and a waterfront setting.”

What they got

This three-storey townhouse is one of eight next to Sand Beach Road Parkette. Each level provides outdoor space facing south towards the lake, including a massive terrace off the eat-in kitchen above the double garage.

There is a living room with a fireplace and a central dining room on the main floor, as well as a lower-level recreation area.

Open this photo in gallery

The second floor houses the largest bedroom with a dressing room

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The largest bedroom occupies the entire second floor with a dressing room created from a fourth bedroom and a five-piece ensuite. It is one of four bathrooms.

Monthly fees are $500.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Living room with fireplace and dining room are on the main floor.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

“It showed like a model suite,” Ms. Brown said. “The space is quite unique and pretty phenomenal with all levels looking out onto the lake.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
