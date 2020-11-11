Lake view townhouse stands out in Mimico

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

10 Nautical Lane, Toronto

Asking price: $2,395,000

Selling price: $2,300,000

Previous selling prices: $1,620,000 (2013); $1,575,000 (2012); $1,425,000 (2008)

Taxes: $10,831 (2019)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

This three-bedroom townhouse was a rare find in Mimico area.

Mimico is well stocked with single-family homes, but few other housing types, so this townhouse on the lakefront stood out. Ten interested shoppers made in-person tours of the three-bedroom home in mid-July.

“There’s only a certain number of waterfront properties and it’s in an exclusive, gated community," agent Nutan Brown said. “I have not seen another complex like this along the waterfront.

It has a massive terrace off the eat-in kitchen.

“I had a lot of people come from Etobicoke and Mississauga, and a couple from downtown Toronto trying to get more space and a waterfront setting.”

What they got

This three-storey townhouse is one of eight next to Sand Beach Road Parkette. Each level provides outdoor space facing south towards the lake, including a massive terrace off the eat-in kitchen above the double garage.

There is a living room with a fireplace and a central dining room on the main floor, as well as a lower-level recreation area.

The second floor houses the largest bedroom with a dressing room

The largest bedroom occupies the entire second floor with a dressing room created from a fourth bedroom and a five-piece ensuite. It is one of four bathrooms.

Monthly fees are $500.

The agent’s take

Living room with fireplace and dining room are on the main floor.

“It showed like a model suite,” Ms. Brown said. “The space is quite unique and pretty phenomenal with all levels looking out onto the lake.”

