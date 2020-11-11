Lake view townhouse stands out in Mimico

10 Nautical Lane, Toronto
Asking price: $2,395,000
Selling price: $2,300,000
Previous selling prices: $1,620,000 (2013); $1,575,000 (2012); $1,425,000 (2008)
Taxes: $10,831 (2019)
Days on the market: 14
Listing agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.
The action
Mimico is well stocked with single-family homes, but few other housing types, so this townhouse on the lakefront stood out. Ten interested shoppers made in-person tours of the three-bedroom home in mid-July.
“There’s only a certain number of waterfront properties and it’s in an exclusive, gated community," agent Nutan Brown said. “I have not seen another complex like this along the waterfront.
“I had a lot of people come from Etobicoke and Mississauga, and a couple from downtown Toronto trying to get more space and a waterfront setting.”
What they got
This three-storey townhouse is one of eight next to Sand Beach Road Parkette. Each level provides outdoor space facing south towards the lake, including a massive terrace off the eat-in kitchen above the double garage.
There is a living room with a fireplace and a central dining room on the main floor, as well as a lower-level recreation area.
The largest bedroom occupies the entire second floor with a dressing room created from a fourth bedroom and a five-piece ensuite. It is one of four bathrooms.
Monthly fees are $500.
The agent’s take
“It showed like a model suite,” Ms. Brown said. “The space is quite unique and pretty phenomenal with all levels looking out onto the lake.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.