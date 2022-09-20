Toronto West Realty Inc.

33 Harbour Square, No. 408, Toronto

Asking price: $799,999 (August, 2022)

Selling price: $820,000 (August, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $334,900 (May, 2003); $255,000 (June, 1994)

Taxes: $4,474 (2022)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Anne Adams, Toronto West Realty Inc.

The balcony overlooks the waterfront neighbourhood of Toronto.

The action

It had been months since another suite had come to market at the Harbour Square building, a converted high-rise. Once this two-bedroom unit with south-facing windows overlooking Toronto Harbour and Lake Ontario came to market, it took only two days to get an offer. The over-asking bid came from another resident in the more than 40-year-old building.

“It’s a very desirable area and community, but with the market change, the price is what attracted people,” agent Anne Adams said.

“This unit wasn’t in great condition, so it was priced lower than what typical two-bedroom units with waterfront views would sell for.”

There is a kitchen as well as a dining area on the upper floor.

What they got

Harbour Square was designed with more than 500 units with one- to three-bedrooms layouts. This fourth-floor suite has a less common two-storey set up with one balcony accessed from the primary bedroom on the lower level, and another balcony outside the living and dining area above.

There is a formal kitchen and two full bathrooms.

The unit comes with one parking spot. However, a shuttle bus to Union Station is included in the monthly fees of $1,310, which also covers the cost of utilities and cable.

Recreational attractions include a gym, squash courts, indoor saltwater pool and rooftop deck with barbecues. A shared laundry room is on the 34th floor and a covered walkway connects to the Westin Harbour Castle hotel.

The condo features two bedrooms.

The agent’s take

“It has a waterfront view and two nice balconies, which was a major attraction,” Ms. Adams said.

“One thing that really stood out was the rooftop garden accessed from the eighth floor. It’s a very large piece of property where people go to lounge. It’s kept beautifully, there are six barbecues and it overlooks the lake as well.”