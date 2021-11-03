The Print Market

86 Woburn Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,295,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $1,750,000 (September, 2021)

Previous selling price: $985,000 (November, 2014); $840,000 (January, 2011); $635,000 (June, 2006); $377,500 (March, 2004)

Taxes: $6,379 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The 98-year-old house contains 1,302-square feet of living space, plus a 523-square-foot basement.The Print Market

The sellers of this semi-detached house looked to make the most of its double garage and laneway access by outlining for buyers the opportunity to build a secondary suite on the 20- by 120-foot lot. A tree blocking the way was removed and arrangements made with Bell to reposition a telephone pole that might also be an obstruction. Agent Andre Kutyan had a professional assessment done of the site and determined that a two-storey laneway home with a basement could potentially be built there, pending city approvals.

Over 100 buyers toured the house and 14 submitted purchase offers.

“Any time I have a property on a lane now, it’s a big selling feature, whether you do something now or later,” said Mr. Kutyan.

“Out of 14 offers, three were over $1.7-million and only one was under $1.6-million. So the vast majority of people coming forward had a general idea – within a $100,000 range – of where this should fall.”

What they got

The central kitchen has quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.The Print Market

Over two decades, the interiors were updated and reconfigured. Highlights include a living room with a gas fireplace and a dining area with access to a large deck. The central kitchen has quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.

The agent’s take

A large deck can be accessed from the dining area.The Print Market

“Usually these original, semi-detached ones in the area would have three bedrooms and maybe two baths at best,” said Mr. Kutyan.

“This was fully renovated on the main floor with a nice open concept kitchen and a powder room, which is rare, and upstairs the primary bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom as well, so it has four bathrooms.”

A place for the car and a nearby playground were additional assets. “Usually homes on 20-foot lot like this will have mutual drives with pad parking or no parking at all, so to have two-car parking is a big deal,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“It’s right across the street from Woburn [Avenue] Playground with a splash pad, washroom and full playground … and you’re a block in from Yonge Street.”

