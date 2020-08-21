Large condo at Yonge and St. Clair sells in two weeks

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

48 St Clair Ave., W., No. 1103, Toronto

Asking price: $1,295,000

Selling price: $1,275,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $615,000 (July, 2005); $463,551 (May, 2005)

Taxes: $5,411 (2019)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

In late May and early June, prospective buyers were able to conduct virtual walk-throughs online, or come in-person to check out this vacant, two-bedroom plus den corner suite in a high rise building on St. Clair Avenue near Yonge Street.

“The number of showings was not as plentiful as it might have been in usual times,” agent Elli Davis said, “but the [eventual] buyer was very interested in the building’s location and space.”

“There’s usually a small number [of units] that come up [in this building], but they do sell quickly.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

This unit on the building’s southeast corner has French doors opening to the den and a gas fireplace in the living room, as well as a formal dining room and a casual breakfast area in the kitchen.

The unit comes with two bathrooms and laundry facilities, plus a storage locker and parking. Each month, fees of $1,235 pay for water, concierge, and a common gym and recreation room.

The agent’s take

“This one is a good size at 1,526-square-feet, but it was in original condition and requires some updating,” Ms. Davis said.

“It has prime positioning in the city at Yonge and St. Clair; you can walk to the subway.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.