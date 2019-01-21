 Skip to main content

Real Estate Large condo near St. Clair Station sells after quick pre-emptive offer

Done Deal

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
10 Delisle Ave., unit 613, Toronto

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd. /Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

10 Delisle Ave., unit 613, Toronto

Asking price: $998,500

Selling price: $1,028,500

Previous selling prices: $675,000 (2012); $331,580 (2004)

Taxes: $4,398 (2018)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

The building is close to the St. Clair TTC station.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd. /Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The sellers of this two-bedroom-plus-den suite dreaded the idea of accommodating house hunters for an entire week in November. So they happily accepted a pre-emptive offer of $1,028,500 on the second day of marketing.

“We sold a similar unit for $950,000, but this showed a little better with the views, so we went with $998,500,” agent Dino Capocci said.

“Having two bedrooms plus a true, big den, parking and locker at Yonge and St. Clair for around $1-million, there’s a big market. A lot of people are downsizing and want to stay in the area. They don’t want an 800-square-foot, two-bedroom condo; it’s too small.”

What they got

The unit has hardwood floors throughout.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd. /Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This 15-year-old suite provides a 1,135-square-foot plan designed with an open dining area off the kitchen and adjacent living room with sliding doors to a balcony overlooking trees and rooftops of low-rise homes.

Classic hardwood floors flow throughout, including a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and five-piece bathroom.

Monthly fees of $901 pay for water and heating, as well as 24-hour concierge, fitness and party rooms.

The agent’s take

This 15-year-old suite provides a 1,135-square-foot plan designed with an open dining area off the kitchen.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd. /Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“In this building, the west views is what you want because it’s unspoiled and no potential to have something build in front of you,” Mr. Capocci said.

“The unit is also very stylish and has a nice split, two-bedroom plan with a nice den, which some people would use as a third bedroom.”

