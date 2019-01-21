Large condo near St. Clair Station sells after quick pre-emptive offer

10 Delisle Ave., unit 613, Toronto
Asking price: $998,500
Selling price: $1,028,500
Previous selling prices: $675,000 (2012); $331,580 (2004)
Taxes: $4,398 (2018)
Days on the market: Two
Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.
The action
The sellers of this two-bedroom-plus-den suite dreaded the idea of accommodating house hunters for an entire week in November. So they happily accepted a pre-emptive offer of $1,028,500 on the second day of marketing.
“We sold a similar unit for $950,000, but this showed a little better with the views, so we went with $998,500,” agent Dino Capocci said.
“Having two bedrooms plus a true, big den, parking and locker at Yonge and St. Clair for around $1-million, there’s a big market. A lot of people are downsizing and want to stay in the area. They don’t want an 800-square-foot, two-bedroom condo; it’s too small.”
What they got
This 15-year-old suite provides a 1,135-square-foot plan designed with an open dining area off the kitchen and adjacent living room with sliding doors to a balcony overlooking trees and rooftops of low-rise homes.
Classic hardwood floors flow throughout, including a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and five-piece bathroom.
Monthly fees of $901 pay for water and heating, as well as 24-hour concierge, fitness and party rooms.
The agent’s take
“In this building, the west views is what you want because it’s unspoiled and no potential to have something build in front of you,” Mr. Capocci said.
“The unit is also very stylish and has a nice split, two-bedroom plan with a nice den, which some people would use as a third bedroom.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.