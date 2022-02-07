Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

79 Truman Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $6,998,000 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $7.1-million (November, 2021)

Taxes: $31,589 (2021)

Days on the market: one

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Recreational attractions on the 60-foot-by-267-foot lot consist of a halfpipe ramp, a pool and a cabana.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The owners of this five-bedroom house waited to seal the deal on a new home before putting this one on the market, even though the number of serious buyers tends to drop with the temperatures late in the year. However, there was no shortage of interest, with three visitors immediately bringing forward initial offers.

“They all improved their offers and all three were over $7-million,” said agent Andre Kutyan.

“Between $5-million and $8-million, there are quite a few homes at any given time in the Bayview/York Mills area ... so to generate that kind of action on the first day out is great.”

What they got

The home has three entertaining areas, all with gas fireplaces.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This seven-year-old house was custom crafted with high-end finishings and 10,700 square feet of living space, including a loft on the third floor and a glass-lined gym, sauna, and cellar in the basement.

Large gatherings can be hosted in three entertaining areas, all with gas fireplaces. There’s also a formal dining room and eat-in kitchen.

Recreational attractions on the 60-foot-by-267-foot lot consist of a halfpipe ramp, a pool and a cabana with a fireplace, kitchen and bathroom.

The glass-lined home gym.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The agent’s take

The house has a formal dining room and eat-in kitchen.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s a fantastic home with a lot of goodies and bells and whistles that tick a lot of boxes for the perfect pandemic home,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“The big selling feature was a beautiful cabana at the back. It was like a three-season room built to the same calibre as the house.”

Concealed features were also unforgettable, from a hidden door between an office and mudroom to a home theatre in its own wing.

“It’s like a concrete bunker under the garage,” said Mr. Kutyan, “so if you’re watching a sporting event or film, you’re not disturbing anyone else.”

