Large Etobicoke condo draws multiple offers

1 Aberfoyle Cres., No. 2105, Toronto

Asking price: $1,269,000

Selling price: $1,425,000

Previous selling price: $331,675 (1990)

Taxes: $4,471 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Lucille Chenoweth and Myles Slocombe, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The unit is in a high-rise across from Tom Riley Park.

This three-bedroom-plus-den suite in a roughly 30-year-old high-rise across from Tom Riley Park showed signs of wear, but that did little to deter four buyers from making purchase offers in January.

“Getting a big space in a nice building with wonderful amenities is not easy,” agent Lucille Chenoweth said.

“It had everything a house would have, but if you’re going to buy a large ranch-style bungalow with similar space, it would cost a lot more than that, especially in the Kingsway neighbourhood.”

What they got

In the northeast corner of Kingsway on the Park, this 1,874-square-foot suite is flooded with sunlight with large windows in the bedrooms and open living and dining areas, as well as a balcony off the eat-in kitchen.

The unit’s size also allows for extra conveniences, such as four bathrooms, a wet bar in one of the secondary bedrooms and a laundry room.

The unit comes with a storage locker and two-car parking.

Monthly fees of $1,296 pay for utilities, cable, concierge, a car wash bay, tennis courts and salt-water pool.

The agent’s take

“It has gorgeous views north, east and south, so you could see Lake Ontario and pretty far north,” Ms. Chenoweth said.

“Another good thing is [the building] has a tunnel right into the subway, so wouldn’t even need to go outside.”

