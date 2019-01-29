Large, luxurious Toronto infill home gets warm winter reception

6 Twenty Ninth St., Toronto
Asking price: $1,278,800
Selling price: $1,268,800
Taxes: $6,000 (2018)
Days on the market: 10
Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
Not long after construction was completed on nearly identical semi-detached residences with built-in garages, this one abutting Skeens Lane Parkette had half a dozen buyers anxious to visit it early December.
“It probably sold a bit quicker [than average] only because the buyer was quick to recognize the quality that went into these new builds, which was also equipped with the new Tarion warranty,” agent Nigel Denham said.
“You can find a lot of newer built semis around the 10-year vintage, but … 10 years of wear and tear. And most of them have three-bedroom configurations as opposed to four bedrooms and five baths.”
What they got
About a kilometre north of waterfront parks, this two-storey house provides 2,300 square feet of living space, plus an 815-square-foot basement on a 22-by-124-foot lot.
Upscale yet classic materials fill the interior, such as hardwood floors and decorative trim in the master bedroom and two main-floor entertaining areas. The one at the rear also features a fireplace and access to a deck.
The agent’s take
“It’s a step – if not two levels – above what you’d typically expect in the area and price point,” Mr. Denham said.
“For example, a lot of the time you’ll see a brick façade and lots of stucco, whereas [this one] employed a beautiful, natural stone façade and all brick veneer construction for the sides and the back.”
The volume of space also stunned buyers. “It’s beautifully designed and has a great layout with a big, beautiful kitchen/family room people love,” Mr. Denham said.
“The lower-level recreation room has nearly 12-foot ceilings and a walkout to the rear gardens, so you could work on your jump shot down there.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.