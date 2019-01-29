Large, luxurious Toronto infill home gets warm winter reception

Open this photo in gallery About a kilometre north of waterfront parks, this two-storey house provides 2,300 square feet of living space. Sotheby's International Realty Canada

6 Twenty Ninth St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,278,800

Selling price: $1,268,800

Taxes: $6,000 (2018)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Not long after construction was completed on nearly identical semi-detached residences with built-in garages, this one abutting Skeens Lane Parkette had half a dozen buyers anxious to visit it early December.

“It probably sold a bit quicker [than average] only because the buyer was quick to recognize the quality that went into these new builds, which was also equipped with the new Tarion warranty,” agent Nigel Denham said.

“You can find a lot of newer built semis around the 10-year vintage, but … 10 years of wear and tear. And most of them have three-bedroom configurations as opposed to four bedrooms and five baths.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Upscale yet classic materials fill the interior, such as hardwood floors and decorative trim in the master bedroom and two main-floor entertaining areas. Sotheby's International Realty Canada

About a kilometre north of waterfront parks, this two-storey house provides 2,300 square feet of living space, plus an 815-square-foot basement on a 22-by-124-foot lot.

Upscale yet classic materials fill the interior, such as hardwood floors and decorative trim in the master bedroom and two main-floor entertaining areas. The one at the rear also features a fireplace and access to a deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery 'It’s beautifully designed and has a great layout with a big, beautiful kitchen/family room people love,' the agent says. Sotheby's International Realty Canada

“It’s a step – if not two levels – above what you’d typically expect in the area and price point,” Mr. Denham said.

“For example, a lot of the time you’ll see a brick façade and lots of stucco, whereas [this one] employed a beautiful, natural stone façade and all brick veneer construction for the sides and the back.”

The volume of space also stunned buyers. “It’s beautifully designed and has a great layout with a big, beautiful kitchen/family room people love,” Mr. Denham said.

“The lower-level recreation room has nearly 12-foot ceilings and a walkout to the rear gardens, so you could work on your jump shot down there.”

