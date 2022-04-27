Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

980 Yonge St., No. 713, Toronto

Asking price: $1,129,900 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $1,129,900 (February, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $840,000 (October, 2017); $528,000 (July, 2008); $306,000 (May, 1998); $201,856 (January, 1998)

Taxes: $4,393 (2021)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

The unit has open concept living, dining and kitchen areas.Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

This two-bedroom corner suite was the largest model to come up for sale since last fall in a mid-rise building near Rosedale station and Ramsden Park, so it was booked for seven showings right after coming to market in February. One offer matched the $1,129,900 asking price and the deal was done.

“A one-bedroom unit sold just before us, but in terms of larger units, nothing had come on for quite some time,” said agent Christopher Bibby.

“[The buyer] agreed to pay the price we were looking for without negotiating, and it wouldn’t be sensible for us to say we wanted more [money] when there was only one bidder.”

What they got

The two-bedroom corner suite has a 1,275-square-foot plan.Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

This more than 20-year-old unit has a 1,275-square-foot plan with open concept living, dining and kitchen areas at its centre and a balcony in the corner overlooking Yonge Street and the Rosedale Valley.

There are two bathrooms and new laundry machines, plus a storage locker and parking spot. Monthly fees are $1,395 and cover water, concierge, and use of a common gym and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

The unit has a balcony in the corner overlooking Yonge Street and the Rosedale Valley.Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

“There are a lot of downsizers and empty nesters looking for larger spaces within walking distance to Summerhill, Rosedale, The Annex and Yorkville,” Mr. Bibby said. “[Downsizers] want to be close to transit, shops and restaurants.

“It’s the second largest unit in the building,” Mr. Bibby said. “There are a lot of oversized rooms. Even the primary bedroom has a larger four-piece ensuite and a walk-in closet, so it makes the transition into a condo a lot more comfortable than the standard new condominiums.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct