Special to The Globe and Mail

63 St. Clair Ave. W., No. 1505, Toronto

Asking price: $3,750,000 (June, 2022)

Selling price: $3,725,000 (June, 2022)

Taxes: $10,780 (2021)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Balconies are situated off one bedroom and along the open living and dining areas.

This three-bedroom corner unit is on the south side of a two-tower community overlooking St. Michael’s Cemetery near St. Clair Avenue and Yonge Street. Its sheer size and unobstructed views of the downtown skyline were unmatched in the complex, so it took about a week for a buyer to pick it up for $3.725-million.

“It sold very fast, because the large ones with great views don’t come up that often,” said agent Elli Davis.

She noted that a few larger units in 61 St. Clair sold in the last year.

“They also went rather quickly because the building appeals to downsizers used to having larger homes in Forest Hill, Rosedale or Moore Park.”

What they got

This 2,385-square-foot unit has floor-to-ceiling windows in every room and balconies situated off one bedroom and along the open living and dining areas.

All three bathrooms are updated, and the eat-in kitchen was remodelled with subway tile backsplashes, granite countertops and an island with a butcher-block top.

The unit includes a locker and two parking spots. Monthly fees of $2,825 pay for utilities, cable and 24-hour concierge.

The agent’s take

“It was very spacious, almost 2,400 square feet, and had outdoor space, which appeals to people used to having a garden,” Ms. Davis said.

“Granite Place is a very established building managed very well, it’s an easy walk to Yonge and St. Clair, and it has one of the largest pool and hot tub areas.”

