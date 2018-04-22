Large, modern church loft snapped up in Summerhill

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 12 Macpherson Ave., Th 1, Toronto

12 MACPHERSON AVE., TH 1, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE: $4,289,000

SELLING PRICE: $4,289,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES: $1,925,000 (2014); $1,350,000 (2000); $1,282,500 (1999); $925,000 (1993)

TAXES: $14,722 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: 10

LISTING AGENTS: Christian Vermast, Paul Maranger and Fran Bennett, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action: Around the corner from Summerhill’s popular Fives Thieves retailers, this four-bedroom loft had less than two weeks of market exposure before an exchange of ownership took place in mid-February.

“There are only five units in the church, so a lot of people stay for a long time. The last one came up on the market two years ago,” agent Christian Vermast said. “So we had lots of interest and more than one offer.”

What They Got: A 1980s conversion carved out the front portion a century-old church for this 3,735 square-foot multilevel unit, complete with original Gothic windows, including 12 surrounding an office with glass block flooring in the former steeple.

A vaulted ceiling hangs high above the dining room and third-floor media room. The dining room also features a gas fireplace and skylights, while the entertainment space is equipped with a motorized screen and wet bar.

A wraparound, flagstone terrace is accessible from the kitchen and family room.

The master suite is on the floor above, with a dressing room and attached bathroom with a freestanding tub and onyx-clad shower stall.

The unit comes with four more bathrooms and a 680-square-foot basement with a 1,100-bottle cellar and access to two-car parking.

Monthly fees of $2,885 cover water and heating.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s one of the only conversions of its kind in that particular neighbourhood,” Mr. Vermast said. “This is the biggest loft with a church steeple and most of the dramatic architectural features.”

Recent renovations have changed the interiors, yet still complement the original space. “A lot of Toronto properties are predictable, this one you don’t know what to expect when you step in,” Mr. Vermast said.

“It has a big circular staircase, marble and herringbone floors throughout and a beautiful media room on the third floor.”