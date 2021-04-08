 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Large, multi-family Toronto home earns extra $250,000 payout

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
29 Lesmar Dr. Toronto

Asking price: $1,249,000 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $1,499,000 (February, 2021)

Taxes: $6,579 (2020)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The sellers of this two-storey residence were prepared to move out for a week to avoid constant disruption from visitors leading up to the offer date. But within hours of its launch, they were given an offer of $1.499-million, which was enough for them to accept and return home early.

The house has one bedroom and a living room on each level.

“The reason we launched when we did was the sellers were ready to go and there was nothing on the market, so the timing was extremely fortuitous,” agent Nigel Denham said.

“For someone coming from a condo or three-bedroom semi in Bloor West Village, you’d be upgrading to a 50-foot lot and large four-bedroom house with a private drive for probably the same dollars.”

What they got

This more than 60-year-old property has an attached garage by the front porch and a private backyard off the main eat-in kitchen.

It has a kitchenette on the second floor.

The interior is configured with a kitchenette on the second floor, and at least one living room and bedroom on each level, including the basement.

The agent’s take

“It’s a good south-facing lot well positioned within the community, and it was unique in the sense the house had been topped up with a second storey in 2004/2005,” Mr. Denham said.

“The finishes aren’t brand new or sexy, but it did offer potential buyers an incredible volume of living space both inside and out.”

The house has eat-in kitchen on the main level.

For instance, its layout is ideal for multi-generational families. “There’s much more of a demand for that kind of a product now,” Mr. Denham said.

“It’s a unique setup that allowed mom and dad to live with you and have their separate space, or family with aging kids who might be back at home because they lost jobs due to COVID.”

