done deal
Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

131 Torresdale Ave., No. 2106, Toronto

Asking price: $659,995 (December, 2021)

Selling price: $900,000 (December, 2021)

Previous selling price: $397,000 (March, 2019); $270,000 (June, 2002)

Taxes: $2,169 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Jordan Glaser, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Walls of windows allow sunlight to reach nearly every room of this nearly 1,600-square-foot corner suite.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

At almost 1,600 square feet, this North York condo is larger than most, with a layout that includes three bedrooms and a den. When the long-term tenants moved out it was quickly staged and put up for sale. Nine offers were made, with the winner increasing their initial bid to an even $900,000 – a full $240,005 over the asking price.

“The last time a big unit [in the building] sold was in March, but it was a bit smaller – though renovated and updated also – [being] a two-bedroom plus den unit,” said agent Jordan Glaser.

“The response was overwhelming because this was such a big unit and they’re rare, so it’s a great alternative to a house. At 1,600 square feet, if you were to buy that in a semi-detached house or townhouse, you’d be paying well over $1-milllion.”

What they got

The layout includes three bedrooms and a den.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The 40-year-old building towers over G. Ross Lord Park and Westminster cemetery, and walls of windows allow sunlight to reach nearly every room of this corner suite. There are two four-piece bathrooms and a renovated kitchen with an island, pantry and stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with a storage locker and two-car parking. Monthly fees of $1,142 include utilities and cable, plus use of an outdoor pool.

The agent’s take

The 40-year-old building towers over G. Ross Lord Park and Westminster cemetery.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

“It’s an older building, so the units are sizable,” said Mr. Glaser.

“Looking northeast, it’s a residential area, so your sightline goes all the way past York Region on a clear day.”

