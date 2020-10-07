Large Rosedale home finds summer buyer

Open this photo in gallery Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

110 Roxborough Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $7,995,000 (June, 2020)

Previous asking price: $8,475,000 (February, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $7,850,000 (July, 2020)

Previous selling price: $2,425,000 (2004); $1,800,000 (1990)

Taxes: $31,159 (2019)

Days on the market: 25

Listing agents: James Warren and Christopher Killam, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The five-bedroom house was completely redesigned and expanded with functional luxuries throughout. Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

The pool of potential buyers for this three-storey house near Rosedale Park was always going to be select, but the onrush of the pandemic shut down almost all interest this spring. As the province began to reopen, the property was relaunched with a reduced price tag.

“The inventory in the high-end has been more sparse this year than typical years, given the need to remain in home as much as possible, general uneasiness with having people come through their home, and uncertainty in the economy,” agent Christopher Killam said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Within the last couple months things have really picked up, which is interesting. People are discovering they need more space … and a lot of house sales – especially larger house sales – are a result of that.”

What They Got

Open this photo in gallery Highlights include ten gas fireplaces. Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

This five-bedroom house was completely redesigned and expanded with functional luxuries throughout. Highlights range from ten gas fireplaces and a glass-enclosed cellar to a third floor retreat with sitting and dressing rooms, a terrace with a hot tub and the largest of six bathrooms.

There are two large entertaining areas with direct access to the well-maintained gardens. The dining room and eat-in kitchen are linked by a butler’s pantry.

Five cars can park on the 56-by-168-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The house features six large bathrooms. Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

“It’s a very grand home with a real classic, Rosedale look from the outside, and the sellers did a significant renovation a few years ago," Mr. Killam said. “[They] took care in modernizing the home with all the amenities you’d expect at this price point, but kept a lot of the character.”

“On the lower level, there is a theatre room, a pool table room, a home bar … and a dedicated office on the main floor. So there’s lots of space for a family.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.