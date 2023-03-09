The Print Market

271 Ridley Blvd., No. 1406, Toronto

Asking price: $849,000 (November, 2022)

Selling price: $810,000 (December, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $750,000 (May, 2020); $549,000 (May, 2017); $450,000 (August, 2015); $285,000 (June, 2011); $235,500 (June, 1989)

Taxes: $2,291 (2021)

Days on the market: 25

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The updated kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.The Print Market

Unlike many other units in a two-tower condo complex on a North York cul-de-sac, this two-bedroom corner unit does not have a balcony. However, at roughly 1,200 square feet, it does have a fairly large interior living space for a price bracket below $850,000. Two weeks before Christmas, one buyer negotiated a deal with the sellers for $39,000 under the asking price.

“To buy something for under $700 per square foot in central or midtown Toronto is hard, so that’s the attraction here,” said agent Andre Kutyan.

“If you go further south on Avenue Road, there are a few higher-end buildings, but those average $1,200 to $1,400 per square foot in newer buildings, so they’re much more expensive.”

What they got

On the sub penthouse level of a more than 30-year-old building near Highway 401 and Avenue Road, this roughly 1,200-square-foot unit has south-facing exposures in the primary bedroom and east-facing ones in the principal room.

Newer improvements include hardwood flooring, two remodelled bathrooms and an updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with a storage locker and two parking spots. Monthly fees of $1,260 pay for utilities and use of a gym and outdoor pool.

The agent’s take

The principal room has east-facing exposures.The Print Market

“There are units in the 900 to 1,000 square foot range and there are ones that are 1,400, so this one is an average size in the building,” said Mr. Kutyan.

“Not too many units come up like these that are completely redone.”

“The nice thing about a location like this is the Toronto Curling Skating and Cricket Club is not too far away,” said Mr. Kutyan.

“Members from the club would look at a building like this or buyers could be living in the area for decades and want to downsize.”