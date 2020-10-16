Large terrace boosts sale of small condo

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

43 Eglinton Ave., No. 302, Toronto

Asking price: $499,000

Selling price: $525,000

Previous selling prices: $215,000 (2006); $147,393 (2002)

Taxes: $2,105 (2020)

Days on the market: 12

Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The 623-square-foot suite has a contemporary, open concept living and dining area and a U-shaped kitchen, as well as a bedroom with access to the terrace. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

In July, great lengths were taken to declutter, paint and redecorate the interior of this one-bedroom unit, however, little needed to be done to enhance its best asset outside.

“When I did the Facebook Live open house, a guy on a higher floor yelled out ‘best balcony in the building!’ so it was perfect because it really was the selling feature,” agent Kimmé Myles said.

“We were priced on the lower side – because the unit has an original kitchen and bath – so we knew the buyer would do some work, but … we weren’t going to settle for the list price. So, we negotiated to a nice, decent price.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Listing agent Kimmé Myles of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada says there is a more spacious feel than standard one-bedrooms because it’s in an older building with a larger footprint. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

On the third floor of an 18-year-old building, this 623-square-foot suite has a contemporary, open concept living and dining area and a U-shaped kitchen, as well as a bedroom with access to the terrace.

Monthly fees of $639 cover utilities, 24-hour concierge and shared fitness and party facilities.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The Yonge and Eglinton location is close to transit. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“I knew the condo market was strong, particularly for this unit because it’s so unique. It’s got a 212-square-foot terrace on a mezzanine level, so it’s one of two or three with this type of terrace,” Ms. Myles said.

“Especially now with COVID, people want outdoor space.

“Because it’s in an older building, you’re getting larger square footage than standard one-bedrooms you see now,” Ms. Myles said.

“It’s an unbeatable location at Yonge and Eglinton. Not only do you have the subway there, you also have the LRT ready shortly.”

