 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Large terrace boosts sale of small condo

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

43 Eglinton Ave., No. 302, Toronto

Asking price: $499,000

Selling price: $525,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $215,000 (2006); $147,393 (2002)

Taxes: $2,105 (2020)

Days on the market: 12

Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The 623-square-foot suite has a contemporary, open concept living and dining area and a U-shaped kitchen, as well as a bedroom with access to the terrace.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

In July, great lengths were taken to declutter, paint and redecorate the interior of this one-bedroom unit, however, little needed to be done to enhance its best asset outside.

“When I did the Facebook Live open house, a guy on a higher floor yelled out ‘best balcony in the building!’ so it was perfect because it really was the selling feature,” agent Kimmé Myles said.

“We were priced on the lower side – because the unit has an original kitchen and bath – so we knew the buyer would do some work, but … we weren’t going to settle for the list price. So, we negotiated to a nice, decent price.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Listing agent Kimmé Myles of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada says there is a more spacious feel than standard one-bedrooms because it’s in an older building with a larger footprint.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

On the third floor of an 18-year-old building, this 623-square-foot suite has a contemporary, open concept living and dining area and a U-shaped kitchen, as well as a bedroom with access to the terrace.

Monthly fees of $639 cover utilities, 24-hour concierge and shared fitness and party facilities.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The Yonge and Eglinton location is close to transit.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“I knew the condo market was strong, particularly for this unit because it’s so unique. It’s got a 212-square-foot terrace on a mezzanine level, so it’s one of two or three with this type of terrace,” Ms. Myles said.

“Especially now with COVID, people want outdoor space.

“Because it’s in an older building, you’re getting larger square footage than standard one-bedrooms you see now,” Ms. Myles said.

“It’s an unbeatable location at Yonge and Eglinton. Not only do you have the subway there, you also have the LRT ready shortly.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies