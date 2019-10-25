Large terrace helps Church and Wellesley condo beat out the competition

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

70 Alexander St., No. 212, Toronto

Asking price: $689,900

Selling price: $771,000

Previous selling prices: $405,000 (2013); $256,000 (2005); $200,899 (2001)

Taxes: $1,930 (2019)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Courtney Farquhar and Ruairi O’Brien, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The Alexus building is just north of the former Maple Leaf Gardens. Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

In mid-July, condo shoppers downtown likely compared this one-bedroom-plus-den suite against others available at the Alexus building, including another competitor on the same floor. But this unit had a competitive advantage outdoors.

“We did list it for what we felt was a little under market value because we wanted to attract more people to the unit and it did exactly that,” said agent Courtney Farquhar, who ended up with multiple offers.

“We had a really spectacular terrace, which people gravitated towards because it was so large and private, so we sold faster than the others.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The sellers had done renovations throughout the unit. Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

In a mid-rise building just a few streets north of the old Maple Leaf Gardens, this second-floor suite is oriented around an open living, dining and cooking area outfitted with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Caesarstone counters.

Two bathrooms, laundry machines, a storage locker and parking complete the package.

Each month, fees of $806 pay for water, heating, concierge and recreational amenities, including a rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The large terrace gave the unit an edge over competing units. Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

“The client had done renovations throughout, so it had a nice, big kitchen, but the main attraction would’ve been the oversized terrace,” Ms. Farquhar said.

“Most of the units in the building have little balconies.”

