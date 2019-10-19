Larger Upper Beaches semi gets $226,000 price bump

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

17 Wrenson Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,099,000

Selling price: $1,325,000

Taxes: $4,980 (2019)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The home has a traditional living room with a fireplace.

This semi-detached house was showcased during two standard open houses held one weekend following Canada Day and at another weekday wine and cheese soirée hosted to reel in even more buyers.

“It’s nice for the neighbours because they always know people who want to move into the area, and also, if anyone is going away on the weekend [they] can still pop in and see it,” agent Irene Kaushansky said. In the end, Ms. Kaushansky oversaw five offers for the 1,564-square-foot home.

“We did expect it would get a lot of activity because of the size of the house, the condition of it, the lot and especially the private driveway.”

What they got

A breakfast area off the kitchen opens to the backyard.

Evocative of the design style of 1929, this three-bedroom house has a classic brick façade, a traditional living room with a fireplace and a formal dining area with beamed ceilings over head.

The 667-square-foot basement provides an extra recreation room, second full bathroom and a side exit to the 27-foot-by-109-foot lot. The breakfast area off the kitchen has an exit to the south-facing deck and backyard.

The agent’s take

A main-floor addition juts out into the yard.

“It was big for a semi, as big as many – and even bigger than some – detached homes, plus it had a nice addition at the back of the main floor,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“[The sellers] upgraded everything that needed to be done and the gumwood trim was impeccable. It’s one of the nicest examples of character I’ve seen in a long time.”

