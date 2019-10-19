 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Larger Upper Beaches semi gets $226,000 price bump

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

17 Wrenson Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,099,000

Selling price: $1,325,000

Taxes: $4,980 (2019)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The home has a traditional living room with a fireplace.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This semi-detached house was showcased during two standard open houses held one weekend following Canada Day and at another weekday wine and cheese soirée hosted to reel in even more buyers.

“It’s nice for the neighbours because they always know people who want to move into the area, and also, if anyone is going away on the weekend [they] can still pop in and see it,” agent Irene Kaushansky said. In the end, Ms. Kaushansky oversaw five offers for the 1,564-square-foot home.

“We did expect it would get a lot of activity because of the size of the house, the condition of it, the lot and especially the private driveway.”

What they got

A breakfast area off the kitchen opens to the backyard.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

Evocative of the design style of 1929, this three-bedroom house has a classic brick façade, a traditional living room with a fireplace and a formal dining area with beamed ceilings over head.

The 667-square-foot basement provides an extra recreation room, second full bathroom and a side exit to the 27-foot-by-109-foot lot. The breakfast area off the kitchen has an exit to the south-facing deck and backyard.

The agent’s take

A main-floor addition juts out into the yard.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

“It was big for a semi, as big as many – and even bigger than some – detached homes, plus it had a nice addition at the back of the main floor,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“[The sellers] upgraded everything that needed to be done and the gumwood trim was impeccable. It’s one of the nicest examples of character I’ve seen in a long time.”

1200000.00
1700 GERRARD ST E, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
Property Type
Single Family
Legal Duplex With Basement Apartment On The Quiet Part Of Gerrard On The Ravine. Gross Income $51,150/Year. Legal Front Pad Parking And Garage With Storage Area. Great Tenants Would Love To Stay. $100,000 In Improvements By Current Owner. Basement Apartment Fully Renovated In 2016.**** EXTRAS **** 3 Fridges, Two Stoves, Cooktop, Oven , Two Sets Of Stacking Washer Dryers. All Window Coverings And Electric Light Fixtures. Ttc At Your Door. Great Location And Schools. (id:31729)
Listing ID E4606673
Salesperson JACKIE WINBERG
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
419900.00
#301 -300 COXWELL AVE, Toronto, Ontario
ROYAL HERITAGE REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Boutique Style Building. Great Transportation Options Available To Downtown. Commute Downtown In 20 Mins. Walk To Vibrant Shopping Area Close By. Condo Needs Your Decorating Ideas And Touches. Original Cabinetry In Kitchen And Baths., Parquet Flooring Through Out Lr/Dr And Bedrooms. Marble Front Foyer And Hall. Great Value For 2 Bedroom Condo Or Home Office.**** EXTRAS **** Appliances, Heating/A/C Unit And Fixtures, Blinds Are All As-Is, Where-Is Without Warranties From Estate Trustee (id:31729)
Listing ID E4610146
Salesperson BRENT FOSTER
Brokerage ROYAL HERITAGE REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
2200000.00
66 EDGEWOOD AVE, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
10
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Affectionately Known As ""The Castle"" 66 Edgewood Lives Up To Its Name! This Legal 5-Plex, Situated On A 50X244Ft Lot Provides Tremendous Current Value & Future Development Potential. Consisting Of: 1 X3Bedroom Unit, 3X2 Bedroom Units & 1X1 Bedroom Unit. 4/5 Units Are Currently Tenanted. All Long Term Tenants(Month-To-Month) Pay Own Hydro & Are Separately Metered. In The Highly Coveted Beaches Area, This Is The Opportunity You've Been Waiting For!**** EXTRAS **** 5 Fridges, 5 Stoves, 3 Dishwashers, 1 Washer & Dryer(Coin Operated), 6 Hot Water Tanks, 6 Hydro Meters. Exclude: All Window Coverings. Private Drive W/Loads Of Parking. Survey, Floor Plans & Financials Attached. (id:31729)
Listing ID E4606686
Salesperson ASHLEIGH ELIZABETH LYALL
Brokerage RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
1099000.00
30 KELLNER CRT, Toronto, Ontario
BOSLEY REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Solid Brick Semi In The Heart Of The Upper Beach. One Of The Biggest Homes On The Street With A Sq Ft Of 2541 Including Finished Walkout Bsmt. This Home Features Sacious Living/Fam Rm, Bright Kitchen, Large Bdrms. One Of The Biggest Lots On The Street/W An Absolutely Private Yard Backing Onto A Green Zone. Steps To Transit,Woodbine Beach,Boardwalk,Cafes,Excellent Schools,10 Mins To Dt & Hwys. Excellent Property For A Growing Family Or Investment. A Must See.**** EXTRAS **** Washer, Dryer, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Light Fixtures, Window Coverings. Ask La For The List Of Significant Features. (id:31729)
Listing ID E4607658
Salesperson OLENA FEOKTISTOVA
Brokerage BOSLEY REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
1499900.00
370 RHODES AVE, Toronto, Ontario
CENTURY 21 KENNECT REALTY
Bedrooms
6
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
This Detached House On Corner Lot Located In The Heart Of Toronto's Leslieville. Conveniently Located Near Ttc, Beaches, Cafes, School And Shopping. Easy Downtown Commute. Fully Landscape Property With Private Driveway Can Park 4 Cars. Home With High Ceiling, Crown Moulding, Mahogany Hardwood Floor In Dining Room And Throughout 2nd Floor, Kitchen With Granite Counter, Master Bdrm With Jacuzzi Tub And Walk-Out To Sun Desk.**** EXTRAS **** 2 Fridges, 2 Stoves, Dishwasher, 2 Washers & 2 Dryers, All Elf, All Window Coverings. Hwt (Owned). All The Measurement Are Approx. & The Buyer Or His Agent Has To Verify All Measurement & Taxes. (id:31729)
Listing ID E4458973
Salesperson KEN YEUNG
Brokerage CENTURY 21 KENNECT REALTY
View on realtor.ca
1049900.00
20 FITZGERALD MEWS, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
One Of The Largest Layouts In The Development, You Will Love The Many Upgrades That Have Been Made To This Home. The Large Eat-In Kitchen Boasts Caeasarstone Counters With An Oversized Under-Mount Stainless Steel Sink, Shaker Cabinets, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances And A Walk-Out To The Leafy Multi-Tiered Backyard. Sunlight Floods The Home Through The New Windows. This Is The One!**** EXTRAS **** The Two Kids' Rooms Are Spacious And Share An Updated Bathroom While A Second Floor Laundry Room Makes Life Easier. The Master Suite Features A Reading Nook And It's Own Updated 5Pc Ensuite. 2 Car Parking (1 In The Garage) Is A Treat! (id:31729)
Listing ID E4606966
Salesperson GEOFFREY PATRICK GRACE
Brokerage RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
1080888.00
118 ASHDALE AVE, Toronto, Ontario
HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Location Location! Fabulous Opportunity To Renovate Or Permit Approved To Build, New Floor Through Out The House ,Fully Painted Leslieville Just Steps To Greenwood Park And Leslieville Farmer's Market. Great Ttc Access And Just A Short Stroll Down To The Beach. W/O To Private Backyard 24 Hr Streetcar,15 Mins To Downtown.**** EXTRAS **** City Approval With Permit With Garage Parking,Main Unit Has Private Enclosed Back Porch, (id:31729)
Listing ID E4605533
Salesperson ROBERT PASHOOTANI ZADEH
Brokerage HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
485000.00
#409 -60 HASLETT AVE, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Fantastic 1 Bedroom Unit + 1 Locker Available In The Coveted Beach Club Lofts. Bright With Lots Of Natural Lighting! Prime Location! Situated Between Bloor-Danforth Subway Line & Toronto's Famous Kew Beach & Gardens.Close To Woodbine Stn & The Beach. Be Downtown Toronto In 5 Mins Via The Dvp. Easy Access To Ttc, And All Amenities**** EXTRAS **** S/S Fridge, Gas Cook Top, Electric B/I Oven And Microwave, Chimney Hood Fan Or Integrated Insert Hood Fan, Integrated All Affixed Electric Light Fixtures, 1 Locker, (id:31729)
Listing ID E4598857
Salesperson ALLISTER JOHN SINCLAIR
Brokerage RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
1589900.00
60 RAINSFORD RD, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
3000 Sq Ft Including Finished Basement...Solid Brick Semi In The Heart Of The Beach With Income? This Is The One! Spacious And Oozing With Charm, This Family Home Has So Much To Offer...4 +1 Bdrms, 2 +1 Baths, Exposed Brick, Open Concept Living/Dining Room, Large Bedrooms For A Growing Family, Bright Kitchen With Breakfast Room, W/O To Deck And Backyard With Treehouse, Income Potential...One Bedroom Basement Apartment + Parking!**** EXTRAS **** Fully Furnished Airbnb Apt! Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, Elec Light Fixtures, Gazebo, Blinds, Furnace 2017, Sump Pump 2016, Waterproofing 2016, Skylight 2018, Steps To The Beach, Bdwalk, Schools, Shopping, Ttc, Tennis. (id:31729)
Listing ID E4574659
Salesperson SEMONE DUERR
Brokerage RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
999000.00
55 RHODES AVE, Toronto, Ontario
SAGE REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
This Fully Updated Detached 3+1 Bedroom Home With Parking, Is Situated On An Enchanting One Way Street, Nestled Between Leslieville And The Beach. This Neighbourhood Is One Of The Most Walkable In The City, With Highly Rated Schools And Beautiful Parks A Short Stroll Away. The Gardiner, Lakeshore And Dvp Just A Short Drive Away And You'll Be Mins. From Downtown Core Via Ttc. Make Sure To Check Out The Backyard As Well, It's Perfect For Entertaining And Play!**** EXTRAS **** S/S Fridge, Stove, Dw, Microwave, Elfs, Window Coverings, Washer/Dryer, Water Proof W/ 25Yr Warranty (2019), New Roof W/ Warranty (2014), Patio (2018), Shed (2014), Ac 2012. (id:31729)
Listing ID E4607532
Salesperson STACEY FULTON
Brokerage SAGE REAL ESTATE LIMITED
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

