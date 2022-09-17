140 Bathurst St., TH 9, Toronto
Asking price: $1,379,900 (Late June, 2022)
Previous asking price: $1,398,000 (Early June)
Selling price: $1,365,000 (July, 2022)
Previous selling prices: $1,025,000 (December, 2018); $700,000 (July, 2016); $377,000 (January, 2007); $260,000 (August, 2001); $248,755 (January, 2001)
Taxes: $3,608 (2022)
Days on the market: 21
Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty
The action
Agent Christopher Bibby used all the modern social media techniques to attract buyers to this three-bedroom townhouse, but it was an old-fashion lawn sign that brought many house hunters to its front door off Bathurst Street.
“With condominiums in general, we’re never allowed ‘For sale’ signs, so the fact this had a front garden, we were able to put a sign out front,” Mr. Bibby said.
“Having a ‘For Sale’ sign right on Bathurst and Adelaide [streets] brought a lot of visibility to the unit.”
After a slow start on the market, the asking price was lowered by $18,100. It took another couple of weeks to bring in a solid offer, another $14,900 under the reduced asking price.
“The housing market started to see a decline, so a lot of people who might have gone after something like this saw prices ease up on the freehold side,” Mr. Bibby said.
“We did a minor reduction to $1,379,900 to give the property a refresh and that ended up triggering a handful of showings, so we were quite busy, and it ended up leading towards this offer.”
What they got
This 1,400-square-foot townhouse is part of Adelaide Square, which combines a mid-rise building and several three-storey townhouses. This unit is one of two with west-facing back yards.
Inside, living and dining areas have hardwood floors and the updated kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances.
The primary bedroom occupies the third floor, complete with a sundeck and one of three bathrooms.
The basement provides access to parking in a garage and recreational amenities in the adjacent building.
Monthly fees are $759 including utilities.
The agent’s take
“It felt like a semi-detached house, but it was still connected to the condo corporation,” Mr. Bibby said.
“There’s nothing quite like this.”
