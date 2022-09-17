Jordan Prussky Photography

140 Bathurst St., TH 9, Toronto

Asking price: $1,379,900 (Late June, 2022)

Previous asking price: $1,398,000 (Early June)

Selling price: $1,365,000 (July, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $1,025,000 (December, 2018); $700,000 (July, 2016); $377,000 (January, 2007); $260,000 (August, 2001); $248,755 (January, 2001)

Taxes: $3,608 (2022)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The primary bedroom is on the third floor and has access to a sundeck,Jordan Prussky Photography

The action

Agent Christopher Bibby used all the modern social media techniques to attract buyers to this three-bedroom townhouse, but it was an old-fashion lawn sign that brought many house hunters to its front door off Bathurst Street.

“With condominiums in general, we’re never allowed ‘For sale’ signs, so the fact this had a front garden, we were able to put a sign out front,” Mr. Bibby said.

“Having a ‘For Sale’ sign right on Bathurst and Adelaide [streets] brought a lot of visibility to the unit.”

After a slow start on the market, the asking price was lowered by $18,100. It took another couple of weeks to bring in a solid offer, another $14,900 under the reduced asking price.

“The housing market started to see a decline, so a lot of people who might have gone after something like this saw prices ease up on the freehold side,” Mr. Bibby said.

“We did a minor reduction to $1,379,900 to give the property a refresh and that ended up triggering a handful of showings, so we were quite busy, and it ended up leading towards this offer.”

The living areas have updated hardwood floors.Jordan Prussky Photography

The kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances.Jordan Prussky Photography

What they got

This 1,400-square-foot townhouse is part of Adelaide Square, which combines a mid-rise building and several three-storey townhouses. This unit is one of two with west-facing back yards.

Inside, living and dining areas have hardwood floors and the updated kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances.

The primary bedroom occupies the third floor, complete with a sundeck and one of three bathrooms.

The basement provides access to parking in a garage and recreational amenities in the adjacent building.

Monthly fees are $759 including utilities.

The sundeck has a view of the neighbourhood.Jordan Prussky Photography

The agent’s take

“It felt like a semi-detached house, but it was still connected to the condo corporation,” Mr. Bibby said.

“There’s nothing quite like this.”

