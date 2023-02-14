The Print Market

5 Fidelia Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2.28-million (November, 2022)

Selling price: $3.2-million (November, 2022)

Taxes: $14,407 (2021)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The 67-year-old, three bed-room North York bungalow has 1,597 square feet of living space.The Print Market

The action

This modest 67-year-old North York bungalow sits on a large Lawrence Park lot surrounded by luxury homes selling for as much as $14-million. Its $2.28-million pricetag seemed cheap in comparison, a feeling shared by 16 would-be buyers who tendered purchase offers.

“A lot of infill development has been going on for decades, and your typical lot in the area is 50- by 150 feet,” said agent Andre Kutyan. “This not your typical lot, at 74- by 118 feet.”

“Given the lack of inventory in Lawrence Park, I knew demand levels would be relatively high, regardless of the time of year and what’s going on in the market.”

Three of the 16 offers were over $3-million and the final buyer’s went a full $920,000 past the asking price. The winning bid wasn’t the highest dollar amount but was accepted based on more favourable terms.

“I had a higher offer than $3.2-million, but what clinched the deal here were a couple things,” Mr. Kutyan said. “They had a certified cheque sent to me, and the deposit was double what the other amounts were. So being risk adverse, it made sense not to mess with that for a relatively nominal amount of money.”

The house comes with two wood-burning fireplaces, a finished basement and an attached garage. But the land value of the 74- by 118 feet lot exceeds the value of the home.The Print Market

What they got

This three-bedroom house has 1,597 square feet of living space and two wood burning fireplaces, plus a finished basement and an attached garage.

The agent’s take

“The land value outweighs the value of the house, so it doesn’t matter what was on it,” said Mr. Kutyan. “I’ve seen much better homes than this get torn down.”

“The Granite Club is around the corner and the Rosedale golf course isn’t far.”

The sale closed on January 25.