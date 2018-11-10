Lawrence Park home’s low price draws nine bids

4 Elm Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $679,000

Selling price: $980,500

Previous selling price: $499,000 (2009); $224,200 (1992)

Taxes: $4,121 (2018)

Days on the market: six

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The formal living room features a fireplace.

The owners of this semi-detached house were ready to sell in December, but held off until tenants moved out and the interiors were repainted and staged in July. As a result, the open house was swarmed with more than 110 groups, and nine buyers were armed with offers despite alternatives nearby.

“Even though this is an Elm [Road] address, it’s right on Lawrence Avenue, so we had to be aggressive in the asking price to attract people,” agent Andre Kutyan said.

“Some buyers might shy away from that location, but with an asking price of $679,000, you can’t even buy a two-bedroom condo in the area, so it definitely catches everyone’s attention.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen and one of the two full bathrooms have been renovated.

The foundations of this three-bedroom home dates back to the 1930s, but the sellers recently replaced all the mechanics and renovated the kitchen and one of two full bathrooms.

There’s a formal living room with fireplace and a dining room and, for casual lounging, there is a lower-level recreation area with a guest room, as well as a private deck and backyard on the 27-foot by 84-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery A partial wall separates the kitchen and dining room.

“The big attraction here is it’s an entry-level [home] in an area that’s in high demand because of the public school district and the proximity to the subway,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“In an area like this, most homes will have a mutual drive with a pad parking at best or no parking, or if you’re lucky, a garage at the back. This one had a carport and three-car parking on a private drive, which is huge.”