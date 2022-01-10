Special to The Globe and Mail

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

146 Wanless Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,159,000 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $2,175,000 (October, 2021)

Previous selling price: $847,200 (September, 2009); $753,000 (February, 2006); $280,000 (April, 1995)

Taxes: $7,094 (2021)

Days on the market: six

Listing agents: Carol Lome and Grant Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

There are open recreational areas on the main and lower levels.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Last summer, agents Carol Lome and Grant Irwin suggested their clients refresh key areas of this three-bedroom house before putting it on the market. With tradesmen in high demand and tough to book, the work was not completed until fall. With the home ready to welcome tours, three dozen prospective buyers made their way through the house. Three offers were posted in less than a week and the house sold fractionally above the asking price.

“People nowadays are looking for stuff that’s more turnkey,” said Mr. Irwin.

“It has two new bathrooms, the lighting was updated, it was painted from top to bottom and new broadloom was put in, so it was basically move-in ready,” Ms. Lome said.

“[Plus] there had been some very aggressive sales in the area for four-bedroom houses, but we were a three-bedroom one, so it worked out to our favour that there was low inventory.”

The formal living room has a wood burning fireplace.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

What they got

This two-storey house offers 1,531 square feet of living space, and several exit points to private parking, a custom shed and rear yard on the 25- by 137-foot lot.

There is wainscotting in the dining room and ceramic backsplashes and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

The formal living room has a wood burning fireplace and there are open recreational areas on the main and lower levels.

The house has a custom shed and rear yard on the 25- by 137-foot lot.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The agent’s take

“It’s a close walk to schools, the subway and Yonge Street,” said Mr. Irwin.

“It’s a nice community there with lots of young families with kids.”

