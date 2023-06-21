Open this photo in gallery: Done Deal, 23 Divadale Dr., TorontoAndre Mckenzie/Andre McKenzie/SilverHouse

23 Divadale Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $3,850,000 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $3,875,000 (April, 2023)

Previous selling price: $418,000 (June, 2000)

Taxes: $11,975 (2023)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agents: James Warren and Alex Obradovich, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This four-bedroom house was one of a handful of properties listed around $3.85-million in Leaside this spring, so it took nearly two weeks to land its first offer. The sellers passed over the first offer but the next day they received another: a $3.875-million bid without any conditions.

“Initially, a lot of people didn’t put an offer in because they didn’t want to get into competition and some agents were saying their clients were just starting out [their search],” said agent James Warren.

“The buyers absolutely loved the house, and they knew it was a very popular house, so they came in slightly over asking.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: In 2019 the house was extensively renovated with new mechanics, such as heated flooring in the mudroom to the garage, the basement and all but one of the five bathrooms.Andre Mckenzie/Andre McKenzie/SilverHouse

This two-storey house was built in the 1930s on a 35- by 130-foot lot.

In 2019, it was extensively renovated with new mechanics, updated cosmetic finishes and more interior living space, as well as a swim-in-place pool and custom shed at the back of the south-facing yard.

There are formal living and dining areas, as well as casual entertaining spaces with full-height fireplaces on the main and lower levels. A double-sided fireplace adds extra warmth to the primary bedroom upstairs.

Heated flooring was another luxury added in the mudroom to the garage, the basement and all but one of the five bathrooms.

The agent’s tak

Open this photo in gallery: The garden is south-facing, and has a deck and a wood-burning fireplace.Andre Mckenzie/Andre McKenzie/SilverHouse

“It was a beautifully kitted out house with a gorgeous south garden, waiting and ready for the next family,” Mr. Warren said.

“There was a deck and a wood-burning fireplace, and further down they had another fireplace, so it was a nice, all-season situation.”

It also had a desirable location.

“It was really nicely located in north Leaside because there wasn’t a lot of traffic,” Mr. Warren said. “The school down the street also has French Immersion.”