Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Leaside semi finds a buyer after quick $30,000 price cut

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group

26 Glenbrae Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,429,000 (Mid October, 2020)

Asking price history: $1,459,000 (Early October, 2020)

Selling price: $1,387,500 (Late October, 2020)

Previous selling price: $595,000 (June, 2010); $268,000 (July, 1999)

Taxes: $5,958 (2019)

Days on the market: Ten

Listing agent: Rebecca Colwill, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

A rear addition allowed for the creation of a large eat-in kitchen.

Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group

The owners and agent rushed to declutter and stage this house to avoid tightening pandemic restrictions in the fall. After a week on the market, the list price was trimmed back by $30,000 to spark further interest and succeeded in flushing out an acceptable offer.

“For anyone who wants to be in the Leaside neighbourhood, you’re limited in properties under $2-million, so anything that is, you jump on,” agent Rebecca Colwill said.

“But we did a price drop a week in because it was a weird time a couple weeks before the next lockdown, so we weren’t sure what was going to happen.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The main floor has an open entertaining space.

Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group

Just south of Sunnybrook Park and Sunnybrook Hospital, this semi-detached house on a 22-by 133-foot lot has had several upgrades. The mutual driveway was redone, and the heating and cooling systems were replaced in the past three years, plus a larger eat-in kitchen and a third bedroom above were created in a rear addition in 2005.

There’s an open entertaining area on the main floor and two separate recreation rooms in the lower level in addition to the second of the home’s three bathrooms. A side exit leads to the garage and back yard.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

A side exit leads to the backyard and garage.

Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group

“It’s a beautiful street, very family-friendly and very close to a great school,” Ms. Colwill said.

“Also, a lot of the semi-detached homes have two bedrooms, but this one has three, so that’s also a nice selling feature.”

