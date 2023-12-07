Open this photo in gallery: The Print Market

410 Cranbrooke Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,799,000 (October, 2023)

Selling price: $2,999,000 (October, 2023)

Previous selling price: $2,798,000 (October, 2016)

Taxes: $13,172 (2023)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The home has entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.The Print Market

This four-bedroom house abutting Brookdale Park was listed for $1,000 more than the owners paid in 2016, a strategy that succeeded in attracting a large number of interested potential buyers.

“The house was underbuilt for the size of the lot,” agent Andre Kutyan said. “A new home on a 50-foot lot is around 4,000 to 4,500 square feet, and this one is just shy of 2,800. So depending on price, it could go either way as a home to live in, like my clients, or to tear down.

“Another option was someone could sever it into two lots because there are 25-footers on that block.”

Three buyers submitted bids, all with similar monetary offers. The tiebreaker was a rapid possession date in November.

“Today, to move something and get multiple offers, either the price has to be too good to be true or it’s a special property – like a unicorn like this – or a combination thereof,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“Pending the [new municipal] luxury land transfer tax coming in on Jan. 1, my clients were looking to close in 2023, so that was a deciding factor.

“And even the buyers’ offers didn’t hit $3-million because at $3-million it’s $10,000 more in land transfer tax than at $2,999,000.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The Print Market

This 21-year-old house has the dining room, an eat-in kitchen and entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

Outside, there’s a carport, an in-ground pool, and a guest house with a bedroom, bathroom and lounging area.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The Print Market

Open this photo in gallery: The home backs on to a ravine.The Print Market

“The street doesn’t go to Avenue Road and doesn’t go to Bathurst [Street], so it’s a dead end on both sides, so there’s very little traffic,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“There is a walking path to Avenue Road, so you can access some of the best retail in the area, like Pusateri’s, local restaurants, banks and whatever you need.

“It also backs onto a ravine, so it has a lot going for it in terms of location.”