Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Leslieville house sells $493,000 over asking on 27 offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
2 Prust Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,099,000 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $1,592,000 (February, 2021)

Previous selling price: $261,500 (May, 1999)

Taxes: $4,612 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

A previous renovation exposed the interior brick walls that ran along the staircase.

About 134 shoppers passed through this Leslieville Edwardian in 30-minute increments between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. over several days. On the date set to review offers, 27 bids were received.

“There wasn’t a lot for buyers to choose from,” agent Irene Kaushansky said.

“Buyer psychology right now expects competition, so we did have to be strategic in our pricing, and it wasn’t unnecessarily low.”

What they got

The removal of a third bedroom allowed for a two-storey atrium.

This 2½-storey house was built more than 100 years ago near Greenwood Park.

A renovation in the 1980s exposed interior brick walls along the staircase. A third bedroom was also removed, allowing for an open family room with a gas fireplace on the second floor and a two-storey atrium with a skylight above.

More recently, the smallest of three bathrooms and the kitchen were modernized. New hardwood flooring, wiring and plumbing were also installed.

A deck is situated off the living room, and the backyard is accessible from the 670-square-foot basement suite.

One car can park on the 22-foot-by 118-foot lot, which backs and sides onto a laneway.

The agent’s take

The kitchen was recently modernized.

“It was really interesting and had a great feel with a modern vaulted, two-storey atrium,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“The majority of [semis] are 16- to 18-feet wide; this was over 22-feet.”

