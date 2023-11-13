Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

10 Shadberry Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $1.5-million (September 2023)

Selling price: $1,505,000 (September 2023)

Taxes: $6,205 (2022)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This back-split house is near Seneca Polytechnic’s Newnham Campus off Highway 404. It quickly received several offers but the sellers chose to go with an offer that came with an endearing letter attached and a small addition to the asking price.

Agent Bill Thom said the property was priced reasonably given the current market.

“I’ve seen agents hold back offers and nothing happens or don’t get the offer they wanted and have to raise the price…so it’s very risky to try to get multiple offers,” said agent Bill Thom.

“My sellers were wise enough to take an offer only $5,000 over the asking price, but it was firm.”

This home was built in the 1970s with four levels. It comes with a finished basement and an attached double garage.

In recent years, the interiors have been updated, including all four bathrooms and the eat-in kitchen that lies at the end of the front hall.

Across the rear of the house, the top floor has three bedrooms, while the level below provides a fourth bedroom and a secondary entertaining space with a fireplace, a wet bar, and access to a south-facing patio.

“The garage was a bit deeper [than usual] by four or five feet,” Mr. Thom said. “You can technically park two cars in tandem.”

“It also has a front veranda that is 20- by 10-feet, so 200 square feet, so it’s bigger than average.”

The 50-by-120-foot property is also well located. “It’s the fifth house from Don Mills [Road], so it’s very walkable to where the bus stop is, and a couple of minutes later, you’re at the subway [station],” Mr. Thom said.

“It’s in a good school catchment area, and convenient to the DVP, 404 and 401 [highways].”