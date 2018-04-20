Limited choice boosts sale of Midtown Toronto townhouse

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 208A Merton St., Toronto

208A Merton St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,450,000

Selling price: $1,651,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $607,477 (2006)

Taxes: $6,130 (2017)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Cailey Heaps Estrin and Brenna Whyte, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

Open this photo in gallery This 1,770-square-foot townhouse has a three-bedroom plan, a built-in garage and a 534-square-foot deck on the roof.

The action: In late January, there was little competition to distract buyers from this three-storey townhouse on a 16-by-56-foot lot near Davisville subway station. A handful of visitors deliberated over what price the seller would accept.

“It’s a desirable area, so we assumed it would go over the asking price,” agent Brenna Whyte said.

“A week before, there was a comparable freehold townhouse on the street, but it was smaller and not in the same condition as what we sold.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got: Within a 12-year-old enclave, this 1,770-square-foot townhouse has a three-bedroom plan, a built-in garage and a 534-square-foot deck on the roof.

Upscale appointments include heated tile floors in all three bathrooms and 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, a gas fireplace and balconies at both ends of the open kitchen, living and dining area.

The agent’s take: “It’s in proximity to Yonge Street and the owners of the house had pride of ownership, it was immaculate,” Ms. Whyte said. “Another nice feature is it has a built-in tandem, two-car garage, which is rare for the area.”

Although the sellers personalized the home, potential buyers were pleased by the changes.

“The main floor is completely open-concept, so it’s great for entertaining, and the second floor is an enormous master suite with great walk-through his and her closets and upgraded ensuite,” Ms. Whyte said.

“And the third floor has two good-sized bedrooms converted into a huge dressing room with built-ins and a media/entertainment room.”