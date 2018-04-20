Limited choice boosts sale of Midtown Toronto townhouse

208A Merton St., Toronto
Asking price: $1,450,000
Selling price: $1,651,000
Previous selling price: $607,477 (2006)
Taxes: $6,130 (2017)
Days on the market: Seven
Listing agents: Cailey Heaps Estrin and Brenna Whyte, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team
The action: In late January, there was little competition to distract buyers from this three-storey townhouse on a 16-by-56-foot lot near Davisville subway station. A handful of visitors deliberated over what price the seller would accept.
“It’s a desirable area, so we assumed it would go over the asking price,” agent Brenna Whyte said.
“A week before, there was a comparable freehold townhouse on the street, but it was smaller and not in the same condition as what we sold.”
What they got: Within a 12-year-old enclave, this 1,770-square-foot townhouse has a three-bedroom plan, a built-in garage and a 534-square-foot deck on the roof.
Upscale appointments include heated tile floors in all three bathrooms and 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, a gas fireplace and balconies at both ends of the open kitchen, living and dining area.
The agent’s take: “It’s in proximity to Yonge Street and the owners of the house had pride of ownership, it was immaculate,” Ms. Whyte said. “Another nice feature is it has a built-in tandem, two-car garage, which is rare for the area.”
Although the sellers personalized the home, potential buyers were pleased by the changes.
“The main floor is completely open-concept, so it’s great for entertaining, and the second floor is an enormous master suite with great walk-through his and her closets and upgraded ensuite,” Ms. Whyte said.
“And the third floor has two good-sized bedrooms converted into a huge dressing room with built-ins and a media/entertainment room.”